Taiwan, foreign fans “play with fire”

BEIJING China’s foreign minister on Friday warned Taiwan and its supporters that they were playing with fire if they went against Beijing’s demand for control over self-governing island democracy.

Qin Gangs’ remarks came at the end of a speech discussing China’s contribution to the global economy and the interests of developing countries, in which he repeatedly praised the Communist Party’s general secretary. Xi Jinping’s Global Security Initiative.

The concept is the latest of Chinese moves to position its one-party political system, with its claim to social stability and economic growth, as an alternative to the Western liberal approach that largely defines international relations.

Towards the end of his speech in the financial center of Shanghai, Qin turned to what China calls the Taiwan issue.

Although China has always taken a tough stance on Taiwan, it has generally delegated threatening statements to spokespersons or lesser diplomats speaking through press releases or in contexts. bilateral. Qin reports directly to the ruling Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee led by deeply nationalist leader Xi, and his comments on Friday reflected a harsher tone in the Chinese language about the possibility of a military clash in Taiwan.

As a former Foreign Ministry chief spokesperson, Qin was a forerunner in embracing Xi’s more confrontational approach to relations with the United States, its Asian allies and the countries. western democracies.

Country of South Korea to Germany recently spoke out against threats from China against Taiwan, underscoring a war of words teetering on the brink of outright conflict with recent Chinese military exercises around Taiwan and the strengthening of US alliances in Asia aimed at responding to Beijing’s increased military presence.

The level of threat to Taiwan is difficult to gauge, but US officials have said China intends to prepare to launch an invasion within the next decade. Qin’s comments, while not unprecedented, have given greater visibility to Chinese threats before an international audience of the type that China has sought to recruit as partners in business and development.

Safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity is beyond reproach, Qin said.

“The Taiwan issue is at the heart of China’s core interests,” he said. “We will never back down from any act that undermines China’s sovereignty and security. Those who play with fire on the Taiwan issue will get burned.

Such remarks are usually directed at the island’s democratically elected government under President Tsai Ing-wen and its most important ally, the United States. China views Taiwan as part of its territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

Earlier in April, China has held large-scale air and sea exercises around Taiwan in retaliation Tsai’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy April 5 in California. China said the drills simulating an encirclement of Taiwan were meant as a serious warning to the self-governing island’s pro-independence politicians and their foreign supporters.

China has stepped up its military pressure and diplomatic isolation against Taiwan in recent years, sending fighter jets and navy ships to the island almost daily.

While Taiwan maintains diplomatic relations with only 13 sovereign statesit maintains strong ties with most major nations, including the United States

After former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August, China sent more military ships over the center line of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary accepted for decades.

The accelerated pace of military activity and increasingly belligerent language have raised concerns about a possible conflict in one of the world’s most economically vital regions. Taiwan produces many of the world’s much-needed computer chips, and the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from mainland China is one of the busiest waterways in the world.

Taiwan will elect a new president and parliament in January, with China seen as strongly supportive of the opposition Nationalist Party which supports political unification between the parties on terms yet to be defined. Taiwanese and US authorities say China is using economic influence and disinformation to bolster its military threats, but most Taiwanese responding to surveys support the status quo of de facto independence.

In a daily briefing on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin criticized recent comments by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol opposing any change to the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

Wang said the recent tensions are the responsibility of the Taiwanese government, which opposes Beijing’s request to recognize China’s claim to the island.

Taiwan independence cannot coexist with peace and stability in the Taiwan region, he said. To maintain the situation in the Taiwan Strait and regional peace and tranquility, it is necessary to clearly oppose Taiwan independence and outside interference.