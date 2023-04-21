Four times the Tories have trampled on devolution





But while Scottish Tory MSPs were quick to distance themselves from his remarks, many fear Lord Frost’s sentiments will be shared by some at the top of the Conservative Party. Here are some reasons why UK vetoes Scottish gender reforms

The most recent and, some say, most egregious example of Tory disregard for devolution was the decision to block gender recognition reforms in Scotland. While the UK government has held the power to issue an order under Section 35 since the re-convention of the Scottish Parliament, the architects of devolution never intended it to be used as a last resort. But a recent statement from the Scottish Government suggested that was not the case when Westminster vetoed the Gender Recognition Bill, which remains in legal limbo despite being passed by the Scottish Parliament in December. . Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville claimed Westminster officials failed to repeatedly explore avenues that would have prevented the extraordinary decision. Power takeover rules

The internal market law is a power grab and an attack on decentralization, critics say. Quite technical post-Brexit legislation, SNP lawmakers and others have repeatedly warned that the law is only the end of the line when it comes to curtailing the powers of the Scottish Parliament. This essentially obliges the authorities of the decentralized countries to allow the sale of goods in the country even if they do not meet the standards set by the decentralized parliament. A ragtag peer admitted he first felt talking about a power grab was hyperbole before reading the legislation going so far as to warn that the law posed an existential threat to the Union. Blocking child rights laws

The UK Government’s Section 35 order may not have come without precedent. He had taken the Scottish government to court over two bills which the Supreme Court had ruled did not fall within the powers of Parliament. A bill to enshrine the UN charter on the rights of the child and another that would have enshrined local government independence in statutory texts were both struck down after a legal challenge from London in 2021. Then-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the decision underscored the need for independence as it proved the Scottish Parliament lacked the power to fully protect children’s rights, even in devolved areas. Boris Johnson wants to eliminate Holyrood

The former Prime Minister reportedly wanted to get rid of the Scottish Parliament altogether, with former senior official Dominic Cummings describing him as a thoughtless Unionist. The Covid rule breaker told The National in 2021 that Johnson would have liked to roll back decentralization but wouldn’t dare to actually do so. He said: he’s a thoughtless [sic] unionist. Think devolution / Scottish parliament was a disaster, we’d love to reverse it but dare not try…

