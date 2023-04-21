Trump not legally required to attend civil rape trial, judge says





A federal judge presiding over writer E. Jean Carroll’s sexual assault trial against former President Trump has dismissed his legal team’s argument that his appearance at an upcoming trial would be too burdensome for the city of New York.

Driving the news: Trump’s attorney in the case, Joe Tacopina, requested in a letter Wednesday that the judge instruct jurors that Trump “wishes to appear” at trial but his absence “avoids the logistical burdens that his presence, in as a former president, would cause the courthouse and the city of New York.”

Tacopina, citing Trump’s recent impeachment hearing in Manhattan on charges related to the 2016 silent payments, said parts of the streets should be blocked off, Secret Service agents should accompany Trump everywhere, and parts of the courthouse should be locked if he were to attend.

Details: U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan denied the request in a letter to Tacopina on Thursday.

The judge also declared the jury’s request for special instructions “premature” because the former president is not currently legally required to appear or testify at trial. or testify. The complainant made it clear that she had no intention of calling him as a witness. The decision to appear or to testify is up to him alone to make. The Court has nothing to excuse. claimed the burden of Trump’s appearance by pointing out that the former president plans to attend a campaign event in New Hampshire on April 27, which is the third day of the trial. “If the Secret Service can protect him at this event, surely the Secret Service, the Marshals Service and New York City can keep him safe in this very secure federal courthouse,” Kaplan wrote. The judge also said noted that Trump was made aware of the April 25 trial date in early February, meaning he had “ample time” to make all the necessary logistical arrangements.

The big picture: Carroll’s lawsuit alleges that Trump raped her in a New York City department store in the mid-1990s. Trump has denied the charge.

The writer was able to sue after New York passed the Adult Survivors Act (ASA) last year, which allows adult survivors of sexual violence to sue for attacks that occurred decades ago. . Trump tried to dismiss the action claiming the ASA violated due process, but Kaplan dismissed the attempt in January, calling the legal argument “baseless.”

Go deeper: Trump lawyer claims LinkedIn founder funded E. John Carroll

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2023/04/20/trump-carroll-rape-trial-appearance-not-required The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos