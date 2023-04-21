Jokowi arrives solo after Ganjar’s statement, hosted by Jan Ethes-La Lembah





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) arrived in Solo, Central Java after witnessing the declaration Ganjar Pranowo as presidential candidate at Batutulis Palace, Bogor, West Java. Jokowi arrived with Ganjar. According to the photos received detik.com from the Presidential Secretariat Press Office, Friday (21/4/2023), Jokowi and Ganjar arrived at Adi Soemarmo Air Base, Boyolali Regency, Central Java Province. Jokowi and Ganjar were hosted by Jan Ethes and La Lembah Manah. Both are children of the mayor of Solo, who is also Jokowi’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Photo: President Joko Widodo returns to Adi Soemarmo Air Base, Boyolali Regency, Central Java Province on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 4:40 p.m. WIB, after traveling to Jakarta this morning to attend an internal event. (Photo: Lukas – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) Jokowi was seen wearing a black long-sleeved batik shirt. Meanwhile, Ganjar wore a white long-sleeved koko shirt with a cap given to him by Ketum IDP, Megawati Soekarnoputri during the announcement of the presidential candidate. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Arriving in Solo, Jan Ethes and La Lembah Manah were seen approaching Jokowi, who had just gotten off the plane. Jokowi then took the hands of her two grandchildren. Jokowi and Ganjar One Plane to Solo As known. Jokowi immediately returned to Surakarta or Solo in Central Java after accompanying PDIP President General Megawati Soekarnoputri to announce Ganjar Pranowo as the candidate for the PDIP Presidency. Not alone, it turns out that Ganjar also accompanied Jokowi. According to the photo received by detikcom, Friday (21/4/2023), Jokowi and Ganjar left for Solo by plane. On the plane, the two seem to be sitting face to face. A smile appeared on Ganjar’s face. From the information obtained, Ganjar plans to hang out in Solo until Eid tomorrow. It is reported that the Governor of Central Java will perform Eid al-Fitr prayers in Solo. A car from the Batutulis Palace Jokowi and Ganjar were also in a car when they left the Batutulis Palace, in Bogor, West Java. The two left the Batutulis Palace together in the Mercy car used by Jokowi. Monitoring detikcom, Friday (21/4/2023), President Jokowi and Ganjar left Batutulis Palace at 2:49 PM WIB. Both greeted residents and journalists waiting in front of Batutulis Palace. Ganjar was seen wearing a white top. Ganjar sits to the right of Jokowi, who is still wearing batik. Watch the video: Wefie Ganjar-Megawati is sweet as the inauguration of the PDIP presidential candidate [Gambas:Video 20detik] (dec/dhn)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-6684949/jokowi-tiba-di-solo-usai-deklarasi-ganjar-disambut-jan-ethes-la-lembah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos