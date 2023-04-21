Can natural gas keep Erdogan in power?

Turkey made its first delivery of natural gas from the new Black Sea reserve on Thursday, with Erdogan holding a ceremony with great fanfare on the occasion, promising free gas (specifically, 25 cubic meters of gas per month for a year to Turkish households).

Still, the discovery — and the rapid pace with which it all seemed to come to fruition — was timely. The Sakarya gas field is estimated to contain around 710 billion cubic meters of gas. This is a big problem for a country that depends almost entirely on foreign oil and gas, including Russian and Iranian.

Free gas is a good start. If it was gasoline and we were in America, any candidate with the ability to offer it would be an instant shoo-in. Pump trumps politics, even in an extremely polarized society. In this case, however, we are talking about natural gas, and hundreds of thousands of people don’t even have a home right now to heat themselves with.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hit the jackpot with a recent discovery of natural gas in the Black Sea. Now he’s giving away free gas in the biggest vote-buying program of the century. Losing ground in the polls due to corruption and mismanagement of a disastrous earthquake in February, the incumbent president needs all the help he can get ahead of the May 14 general election.

Will it be enough for Erdogan to win in just over three weeks? At this point it’s anyone’s guess and the observers really can’t determine who has the advantage, otherwise the whole thing could play out. Some Turkish citizens currently living in the United States have expressed concern about what might happen if Erdogan loses power after 20 long years. The usual summer plane tickets home are bought hesitantly, due to lingering uncertainty about what Erdogan might do if he loses. Many believe that he would not leave quietly.

Many are also skeptical about the ability of his only rival, opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, to defeat him, even though recent polls give him an 8-point lead. However, Erdogan’s party, the AKP, is several points ahead of the opposition CHP. However, the AKP is doing much worse than in the last elections of 2018, while the CHP is doing rather better. So there is a tendency to support stronger CHP and weaker AKP. Whether that’s enough time for the CHP to continue winning is highly uncertain.

The opposition is likely to get the Kurdish vote, which accounts for around 20% of voters, as the pro-Kurdish party has thrown its support behind the CHP candidate, rather than throwing its own candidate into the ring to split the vote into favor of Erdogan. The now critical youth vote is up for grabs, but the opposition candidate says what he wants to hear. The opposition will have a much harder time securing the Conservative vote, which is the foundation of Erdogan’s support. Free gas might have given Erdogan a break from the rolling poll numbers.