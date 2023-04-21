India, number one in digital payments, rural economy transforms PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday that India is number one in digital payments and the country’s rural economy is transforming. Addressing Public Service Day here in the nation’s capital, he said, “India is number one in digital payments. India is one of the cheapest countries for mobile data. Today, the country’s rural economy is changing. Prime Minister Modi said this year’s “Civil Service Day” is very important as it is a time when the country has completed 75 years of independence. He said this is a time when the country has started to take swift action to achieve the gigantic goals of the next 25 years. “I would say this to every civil servant in India today, you are very lucky. You have the opportunity to serve the country during this period… We have less time but we have a lot of potential, our goals are difficult but our courage is not weak, we may have to climb a mountain, but our intentions are higher than the sky,” the Prime Minister said. He said no matter how good our yojanas are, no matter how they look on paper, last mile delivery is the deciding factor. “Officials are preparing the country for a great leap forward. They have given hope for good governance to the poor and accelerated development in India,” Prime Minister Modi said. Praising the work done by the officials, he said that while the country had grown in the past nine years, it would not have been possible without their efforts. “Over the past 9 years, if even the poorest of the poor in the country have gained confidence in good governance, then your hard work has also been there. If India’s development has gained new momentum during of the past 9 years, it was also not possible without your participation. Despite the Covid crisis, India is now the fifth largest economy in the world,” he said. “The government is working with the vision of serving everyone by effectively utilizing its time and resources. Our mantra continues to be nation first, citizen first,” he added. The “Civil Service Day” is celebrated on April 21 every year to recognize the work of all the officers engaged in the various departments of the civil service in the country. (ANI)

