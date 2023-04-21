Trump shares letter from Alec Baldwin praising his generosity





Donald Trump on Thursday shared a letter sent to him by Alec Baldwin in which the actor praised the former president for his generosity.

“Alec Baldwin used to beg to play my life in a movie. Over time, I think Alec became a psychopath, a very sick puppy. Look at the letter Alec wrote to me years ago. many years. My new book, LETTERS TO TRUMP, comes out next week! An amazing collection of correspondence,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post sharing a photo of the letter.

The letter, dated Jan. 21, 1998, begins with Baldwin telling Trump that “for a tough guy in a tough business, you are a gentle, generous man. I could never thank you enough for using the incredible penthouse that you ‘comped us. You are a gentleman.

Baldwin’s attorneys announced Thursday that charges against the actor have been dropped following the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the 2021 movie Rust.

Former President Donald Trump (left) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference on August 6, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Actor Alec Baldwin (right) attends the 2023 Roundabout Gala on March 6 in New York City. On April 20, 2023, Trump shared a letter from Baldwin in 1998, thanking him for his generosity. Brandon Bell/Getty; John Lamparski/Getty

“We are pleased with the decision to close the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a joint statement, according to NBC News.

While filming the film in New Mexico, Baldwin was using a gun for a scene and the gun went off, killing Hutchins and injuring Joel Souza, the film’s director.

Baldwin is known for his Trump impersonations on Saturday Night Live and received an Emmy Award in 2017 for his role on the show.

In 2022, Baldwin responded to criticism received by Saturday Night Live and spoke in a video about his impersonation of Trump.

“I look at Rob Schneider and I think he made a comment that he thought my performance as Trump wasn’t very good and was very petty,” he said. “And number one, I partly agree with him that I wasn’t very good, which means I wasn’t aiming for the most skilled imitation.

“I wanted Trump to be a cartoon. I wanted to take Trump to another level of madness and stupidity and just weirdness. Trump is a guy who embodies everything you don’t want in the President of the United States.”

In 2021, shortly after the Hutchins shooting, Trump spoke with conservative radio and podcast host Chris Stigall and said “maybe [Baldwin] loaded” the gun on the set.

“He’s a cuckoo bird, he’s a psycho,” Trump said. “And usually when there’s someone like that, you know, in my opinion, he has something to do with it.”

Newsweek has contacted Baldwin’s attorneys by email for comment.

