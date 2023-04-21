Deadly political coup for UK Deputy PM : Deadly political coup for UK’s karate-loving Deputy PM





LONDON: Dominique Raab had a bumpy ride in British politics from a failed bid to be Tory leader to a stinging demotion after failing to return to work after the holidays as Kabul fell to the Taliban.

But the 49-year-old karate black belt just suffered his most serious blow yet, when he was shot Friday by allegations he was a serial bully who showed no respect to his officials at the over the years.

He resigned as deputy prime minister but refused to step down without a fight, calling the investigation “flawed” for setting a low bar on bullying and defending his management style.

Raab had already suffered the indignity of losing the post of foreign minister when Prime Minister Boris Johnson reshuffled its cabinet in September 2021.

This happened a month after the Taliban took Kabul.

Raab initially failed to cut short a family vacation in Greece, as his officials were frantically engaged with the British military in an attempt to smuggle British and Afghan personnel out of Afghanistan.

If he retained the role of Deputy Prime Minister, it marked a political turnaround for the one who had been entrusted with leading the country when Johnson was in intensive care with Covid-19.

The former lawyer served as caretaker prime minister for three weeks as Johnson recovered from his brush with death, in the depths of Britain’s first wave of the virus in April 2020.

Unlike Johnson, Raab was credited at the time with a straightforward and pragmatic approach to leadership that made him the perfect man for a crisis.

His former newspaper secretary says Raab’s style extended to him ordering the same lunch every day – a chicken and bacon sandwich, a smoothie and a jar of mixed fruit.

The findings of the new report paint a different picture.

His allegedly stalking style with his underlings saw him throw tomatoes across the room in a meeting, according to a newspaper article last year that was called ‘nonsense’ by the spokesman of Raab.

Raab was one of the most important figures in Britain’s protracted and controversial process to leave the European Union, serving as Brexit minister under former Prime Minister Theresa May.

He quit after just three months in November 2018 to protest May’s doomed divorce deal with Brussels, which he said offered too many concessions.

Siege in danger

When Johnson became leader of the Conservative party and prime minister following May’s resignation in July 2019, Raab was catapulted back into government.

Raab, who has law degrees from Oxford and Cambridge universities, had ambitions for the top job himself, challenging Johnson for the Tory leadership following May’s departure.

But he finished sixth in the leadership race after a stuttering campaign marred by wrangling over his past views on militant feminism.

His stint in the Brexit ministry was also unsuccessful and was notable for his admission that he “didn’t quite understand” the economic importance of the Port of Dover.

Raab is married and has two sons. Her Czech-Jewish father came to Britain in 1938 as a six-year-old refugee. He died of cancer when Raab was 12 and his mother raised him in the Church of England.

He competed in karate for 17 years, being part of the British team, and he is also an avid boxer.

After studying, he became an international lawyer with the London law firm Linklaters before joining the Foreign Office in 2000 as an adviser.

Raab was posted to The Hague in 2003 to lead a team tasked with bringing justice to war criminals, including Slobodan Milosevic, Radovan Karadzic and Charles Taylor.

Raab entered Parliament in 2010 in the Conservative seat of Esher and Walton, in the suburban belt south-west of London, and secured his first government role five years later.

Then ultra-safe, the seat has become more competitive as conservative fortunes have crumbled nationwide.

The opposition Liberal Democrats have made him one of their top targets in the upcoming general election, meaning Raab could be kicked out of parliament as well as the government.

