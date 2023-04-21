I got a call from PM Modi: KS Eshwarappa

Former Deputy Chief Minister and face of BJP OBC KS Eshwarappa was hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who personally called him by phone on April 21 to thank him for announcing his retirement from electoral politics on the suggestion of the party high command.

Mr. Modi described me as a disciplined soldier of the party and a role model for others, says Mr. Eshwarappa, who decided to actively campaign for the party, unlike many other disappointed aspirants who rebelled.

The party gave me everything. I started as an ordinary worker at the booth level, and I was appointed deputy chief minister. There is no question of thinking twice when a party suggests I should step down from electoral politics, Mr Eshwarappa said The Hindu in an interview.

Excerpts from the interview:

You are one of the main leaders of the BJP. But the party refused you a ticket and asked you to withdraw from electoral politics. Your son was also refused a ticket. What do you think ?

Whenever our party makes a decision, it considers all angles. It’s not just about me. Whatever decision the party makes will be a good decision. It is my duty as a worker to comply.

Did you expect to have to retire from electoral politics?

I’ve had some sort of indication in this regard, due to speculation for some time that older people might be asked to retire. But, I didn’t know exactly when.

Meanwhile, BY Vijayendra, son of BS party veteran Yediyurappa, received the ticket for the competition this time. What is your opinion on this?

I don’t know. There could have been political constraints in this seat from which he is running.

What was your reaction when the party asked you to step down from electoral politics?

I immediately told them I would accept and sent a letter announcing my retirement.

What was the reaction of the party high command when a leader like you agreed in no time to withdraw from electoral politics?

Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally called me on the phone. He thanked me for being obliging. He described me as a disciplined party soldier and a role model for others. The central leadership of the party is happy that I not only agreed to retire from electoral politics, but also convinced the emotional supporters who had gathered in front of my house of our duty to respect the instructions of the party. I think they are also happy that I wrote an open letter to senior leader Jagadish Shettar to reconsider his decision to join the Congress.

But several other disappointed ticket candidates waved a banner of revolt while Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi even joined Congress. What is your opinion on this?

Laxman Savadi is not from the BJP cadre as he came from Janata Parivar. But I am very surprised by the reaction of Mr. Shettar, because he comes from a family deeply rooted in the Jan Sangh. The party gave him everything, from the position of president of the state unit to that of minister and prime minister.

Will you campaign for the party in the Assembly elections?

Yes. I not only accompanied the party candidate Shivamogga during the filing of nominations, but I also accompanied the party candidate when he dropped off his nomination papers at Hubballi where Jagadish Shettar will run on a Congress ticket. In fact, the party leaders in Hubballi wanted me to be there.

Are you planning to meet the BJP central leaders in Delhi?

No. There is no need to go to Delhi as I have not announced withdrawal from electoral politics out of expectation. But if they want to meet me, I’ll go.