Xi and Putin share a spirit of brutality

In the 1930s, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini met several times in the other country to proclaim their unified opposition to the post-World War I liberal international order. The two dictators committed Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy to a common destiny: to create a new order in Europe, an axis around which the continent’s destiny would revolve.

Undeterred by the West, they unleashed the horrors of World War II.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (), today’s most threatening world leaders, have also engaged in a series of exchange visits, the last of which took place last month with the Xi’s visit to Moscow.

It was a fitting book ending for Putin’s encounter with Xi at the opening of the Beijing Olympics, where the two dictators announced their limitless strategic partnership and effectively declared another cold war against the United States and their allies and democratic partners.

Like Hitler and Mussolini nearly a century ago, Putin and Xi hate the rules-based international system that has brought stability, peace and economic progress to much of the world.

However, the system also espouses a regime of democracy and human rights which is anathema to totalitarian despots who aspire to total power over repressed populations and seek to extend their control over the populations of neighboring countries.

Weeks after their declaration of mutual support in February last year, Putin unleashed Europe’s biggest and most destructive war since Hitler raged across the continent, repeating what the Nuremberg tribunal had described as Nazi Germany’s first war crime: a war of aggression.

During the latest Russian aggression after the invasions of Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014, Putin’s forces committed daily war crimes and crimes against humanity: indiscriminate killings of civilians; torture, rape and abduction of women and children; and targeted bombings of hospitals, schools, theaters, government buildings, crops, energy infrastructure, etc.

For these and other atrocities, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine reported in October last year to the United Nations General Assembly that a series of war crimes and human rights violations human rights and international humanitarian law had been committed in the areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces. .

The impact of these violations on the civilian population in Ukraine is immense. The loss of life is counted in the thousands. The destruction of infrastructure is devastating, he said.

The situation has only worsened in the six months since the report.

Last month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Levova-Belova, its commissioner for children’s rights in Russia, for the crimes of kidnapping Ukrainian children and deportation to Russia for adoption, where forced Russification can be carried out. invisible to the outside world.

This is Putin’s own version of cultural genocide.

To show his contempt for the findings of impartial international observers, Putin immediately traveled to the site that endured the first of his crimes against a civilian population and infrastructure: Mariupol, in southern Ukraine.

Xi’s visit to Moscow last month was aimed at lending political and moral support to Putin, the accused war criminal who has become an international pariah for the atrocities committed by his forces in Ukraine.

It should come as no surprise that Xi is not reluctant to smile and shake hands with this mass murderer.

After all, Xi leads a communist regime that systematically subjugates and imprisons Uyghurs in Xinjiang, seizing men and subjecting them to forced labor, sending Chinese soldiers to cohabit with women and produce sinicized babies, desecrating their families and their faith, trying to erase any vestige of Uyghur or Muslim identity.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights released a report in August last year concluding that allegations of patterns of torture or ill-treatment, including forced medical treatment and adverse prison conditions, are credible, as are allegations of individual sexual and gender-based incidents. grounded violence.

He concluded that genocide and crimes against humanity had taken place in the past year.

Then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaking on behalf of then-US President Donald Trump’s administration in 2021, condemned the decades-long campaign of repression against Uyghur Muslims and members of other minority ethnic and religious groups, including ethnic Kazakhs and ethnic Kyrgyz. .

The statement details the abuses and their sinister purpose: their gross and morally repugnant policies, practices and abuses are designed to systematically discriminate against and monitor ethnic Uyghurs as a unique demographic and ethnic group, restrict their freedom to travel, emigrate and attend schools, and deny other basic human rights to assembly, speech and worship, Pompeo said.

Authorities in the People’s Republic of China performed forced sterilizations and abortions on Uighur women, coerced them into marrying non-Uighurs and separated Uighur children from their families, he said.

Pompeo invoked Nazi precedent against Xi’s regime, saying: The Nuremberg tribunals at the end of World War II prosecuted perpetrators of crimes against humanity, with the same crimes being perpetrated in Xinjiang.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of US President Joe Biden’s administration has criticized Beijing’s obstruction of a fair investigation by the UN human rights commissioner and stated his own conclusion that a genocide and crimes against humanity are ongoing in Xinjiang.

Like Hitler and Mussolini, Putin and Xi are kindred spirits in the brutality and inhumane treatment of people under their control.

Their meeting in Moscow could well be called the summit of the genocide.

In addition to sanitizing Putin and ending his near-total international isolation, Xi could demonstrate more overt support for his war in Ukraine by supplying lethal weapons, some observers worry.

China has already significantly mitigated the impact of Western sanctions on Russia, increasing its purchases of Russian oil and gas by orders of magnitude, a circumvention the West tolerates.

Washington and other capitals also engage in China’s supply of small arms and dual-use technology that can be incorporated into Russia’s military arsenal.

These willful oversights and the deliberate delivery to Ukraine of more powerful weapons systems inexcusably prolong the war and Ukraine’s suffering.

It also extends the potential drain of Western arms, resources and attention away from the Indo-Pacific arena, where China is waiting for an opportunity to pounce on Taiwan, Japan and other US allies and partners.

However, the answer to this challenge is not to deprive Ukraine of everything it needs, as fast as it needs it, to defeat Russia.

Instead, the Biden administration should make explicit and official what the president has casually said four times, that the United States will come directly to Taiwan’s defense.

Abandoning the longstanding policy of strategic ambiguity is the surest way to deter China’s aggression.

Had Hitler, Mussolini and Putin known the fate awaiting them, they might well have tamed their aggressive impulses.

Xi still has time to learn this lesson, if a resolute West is willing to teach it.

Joseph Bosco was China Country Director for the U.S. Secretary of Defense from 2005 to 2006 and Asia-Pacific Director of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief from 2009 to 2010. He served in the Pentagon when Vladimir Putin invaded Georgia, and was involved in Department of Defense discussions of the American response. Follow him on Twitter @BoscoJosephA.