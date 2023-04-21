Twitter’s blue tick purge hits Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz and other high profile users – Pakistan





Pakistan

Twitter’s blue tick purge hits Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz and other high profile users

April 21, 2023 7:17 p.m.

CALIFORNIA (Dunya News) – In a recent move, microblogging platform Twitter removed blue ticks from the Twitter accounts of several non-paying celebrities, athletes, organizations and individuals.

This means that these accounts will no longer display the coveted blue checkmark that signifies a verified account.

The change affected figures around the world, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan, national cricket team captain Babar Azam, league leader Maryam Nawaz, former US President Donald Trump and the founder of Microsoft Bill Gates.

Even American businesswoman Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Beyoncé, American television host Oprah Winfrey and Human Rights Watch were not spared.

According to Twitter, the blue tick verification process will now only be available to those who pay $8 a month for it.

This is a significant change from the previous system, where verification was granted based on certain criteria, such as being a public figure, brand or journalist.

Twitter’s decision drew mixed reactions, with some users calling it unfair and others praising it.

Some have argued that the blue tick is a mark of authenticity and credibility, and removing it could lead to confusion and misinformation on the platform.

Others, however, pointed out that the blue tick system has often been abused, with many non-credible accounts being checked simply because of their popularity or influence.

It remains to be seen how the change will affect Twitter and its users in the long run.

However, it is clear that the blue tick is no longer a symbol of verification and authenticity for everyone on the platform.

