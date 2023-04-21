Donald Trump’s excuse for not attending trial undermined by judge





A New York judge has rejected suggestions by Donald Trump and his lawyers that the former president’s potential absence from his upcoming defamation trial is to avoid “logistical and financial burdens”.

Trump is being sued by former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll over allegations that the former president defamed her character while denying accusations that he raped her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in New York at the mid-1990s, including repeatedly stating that she was “not my type”. .”

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing related to the rape or defamation allegations.

The civil trial in that case is set to begin in New York on April 25, with Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan asking both parties to confirm whether they will attend the hearing by Thursday, April 20.

Trump is not legally obligated to appear at trial unless he is subpoenaed or chooses to testify in his defense, which is currently not likely. Trump has already appeared for deposition in the civil case.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to appear in court for his impeachment on April 04, 2023 in New York City. Trump has yet to decide if he will attend his next libel trial in New York, his lawyer said. Getty Images/Noam Galai/GC IMAGES

On Thursday, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said the former president has not decided whether to attend. He asked that if Trump is not present, the jury be told it is because the former president would save “logistical burdens” at the courthouse and in New York.

If Trump went to the Manhattan courthouse for the trial, he would need Secret Service protection, as well as other provisions such as the potential closure of nearby streets.

In response, Judge Kaplan said Tacopina could not suggest to the jury that Trump’s absence would be to avoid ‘charges’ on the city and that the former president had had ‘enough time’ to make arrangements. required.

“Mr. Trump is free to attend, testify, or both,” the district judge wrote in his order. “He is also free to do none of this. If he chooses not to appear or testify, his lawyer can renew the request.”

“Further, the Court notes from Mr. Trump’s campaign website and in the media that he announced earlier this week that he would be speaking at a campaign event in New Hampshire on 27 April 2023, the third day of the scheduled trial in this case,” Kaplan noted.

“If the Secret Service can protect him at this event, surely the Secret Service, Marshals Service and New York City can keep him safe in this very secure federal courthouse.”

In a separate letter, Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan – unrelated to the judge – said the Trump team trying to suggest the former president not show up for trial would be a favor for the city of New York “taxes the gullibility of the gullible”. Carroll’s attorney previously confirmed to the judge that she “intends to be present throughout the trial.”

Carroll’s lawsuit against the president notes that Trump accused Carroll of lying about the alleged assault to sell books and “make money.”

Carroll filed another complaint against the former president for sexual assault after the Adult Survivors Act was passed in New York in May 2022 which allows alleged victims of sexual assault as adults as young as 1 year old to sue even if the limitation period has expired.

Tre Lovell, a Los Angeles-based corporate and defamation attorney, said it could hurt Trump’s case if he doesn’t show up for at least part of the trial.

“If he’s absent, the jury may feel like he doesn’t care enough about the case to show up, which can sometimes give them the wrong impression,” Lovell previously told Newsweek.

“Lawyers can often mitigate this negative impression by explaining why a party is not there, or having the party show up on the first day to meet with the jury and then leave afterward.”

