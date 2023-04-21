Those involved in the violence repeating the history of East Pakistan: Imran Khan





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Friday that those involved in the violence were repeating the history of East Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the ousted Prime Minister lamented the arrest of PTI stalwart Ali Amin Gandapur, saying: “The way Ali Amin Gandapur is being treated is simply because he is a party ideologue loved by our working people. Those who engage in these stupid actions do not realize that they are only humiliating themselves and widening the gap between the state and the nation”.

“During this time, our respect and love for Ali Amin has multiplied as he faces these trials and tribulations with defiant courage,” he added.

As part of the ticket review process, Mr Khan said: “I will start the ticket review process from tomorrow until the 26th of the cases that have been sent to me by the four reconciliation committees that have been trained for this purpose.

On Thursday, Mr Khan slammed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying the latter was just “the captain of the cowards”.

Addressing party workers during Iftar, the deposed prime minister said: “Nawaz Sharif is not alone. But there are also more players in a team of cowards. The capacity of the Sharif family is that all of its members are cowards. Maulana Fazlur Rehman is also part of Nawaz Sharif’s team.”

Speaking of his aide Ali Amin Gandapur, Mr Khan said, “Ali Amin Gandapur is determined. Shameless are those who engage in activities like this. The police are just busy taking Ali Amin here and there.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Khan said the whole country was in the grip of fascism.

Taking to Twitter, the ousted Prime Minister lamented: “The way we have become a banana republic where there is no rule of law and only the law of the jungle. It is clear that this reign of terror is not controlled by puppets of the PDM but by another force that considers itself totally above the law.Our people are kidnapped and then fake FIRs are recorded.

Rushing off the charges against him, Mr Khan said: “As bail in one FIR is granted, another FIR appears. I have over 145 FIRs lodged against me. It’s a circus of FIRs. My caretaker from Bani Gala, my cook from Zaman Park, Mashwani, Waqas, from our social networks, and my security manager, Ghumman, – all abducted and tortured trying to update their software.”

Speaking about the arrest of PTI stalwart Ali Amin Gandapur, Mr Khan said: “Ali Amin got bail in a bogus case, and another FIR came up. Now another one with the police took him to Lahore.

“Although he fell ill on the way and was taken to hospital, Ali Amin was taken out of the hospital before being stabilised,” Khan said.

On Monday, Mr Khan said the constitution could not prevail in the country if the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) did not release funds for the Punjab Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media outside the courtroom, the ousted prime minister said: “Despite the fact that the constitution says negotiations are not necessary, we are conducting negotiations for the sake of the elections. The possibility of holding elections after 90 days does not exist. There are constitutional limits on holding elections over 90 days.”

Mr. Khan was of the opinion that the provisional configuration should be replaced by the administrator, who should take on the task of holding the elections in the province. He alleged that the caretaker government was engaging in a political vendetta.

Mr Khan said: “Who says we had strained relations with the United States and Saudi Arabia. General Bajwa launched a campaign against our government because he wanted an extension. Within three month, two OIC meetings were held in the country. Has this happened before in the country?”

“We had strong relationships with China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Donald Trump and Boris Johnson. Who is ready to speak with the government in place? he added.

Mr. Khan asserted that “already in the country, basic human rights are seriously violated”.

