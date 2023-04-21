UK Deputy PM resigns after bullying probe





Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday after an independent investigation found he had intimidated civil servants, although he called the report flawed. , had been abusive to staff during a previous stint in that office and when he was UK Foreign Secretary and Brexit Secretary. resigned because he promised to do so if the bullying complaints were upheld. The investigation found two acts of intimidation against him and dismissed the others, Raab said in his resignation letter. He called the findings flawed and said the investigation had set a dangerous precedent by setting the threshold for bullying so low. If he fired Raab, he would expose himself to criticism for hiring him in the first place; if he kept him in that post, he would be criticized for failing to keep his promise to restore the integrity of the Conservative government.Sunak received the investigation report on Thursday morning and has not made a decision in the spokesman Max Blain, speaking before Raab’s resignation, said Sunak still had full confidence in Raab when he reviewed the report. Ministerial code of conduct requires ministers to treat people with respect and interacting appropriately and appropriately with colleagues, officials and staff. He says harassment, discrimination and bullying will not be tolerated. Raab was elected to parliament in 2010 and unsuccessfully sought to become leader of the Conservative Party in 2019 before throwing his support behind Boris Johnson. Appointed Deputy Prime Minister under Johnson, he briefly took over government when Johnson was hospitalized with COVID-19 in April 2020. Raab said in his letter that he intentionally did not put anyone down and sincerely apologized for any stress. or unintentional offense that officials He noted that the investigation concluded that he did not swear or shout at anyone, let alone throw anything or physically intimidate anyone. The bullying investigation is the latest ethical headache for Sunak, who has vowed to restore order and integrity to government after three woes under predecessors Johnson and Liz Truss. Multiple scandals brought down Johnson in the summer of 2022 and Truss resigned in October after six weeks in office when his economic plans to cut taxes sparked chaos in financial markets. But Sunak has struggled to shake off opposition allegations that the Conservative government remains mired in scandal. and sordid.

Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday after an independent investigation found he had intimidated civil servants, although he called the report flawed. Raab’s announcement came the day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received findings of eight official complaints that Raab, who is also Justice Secretary, had been abusive to staff members during a previous stint in that office and while he was UK Foreign Secretary and Brexit Secretary. Raab, 49, denied allegations that he belittled and belittled his staff and said he conducted himself in a professional manner at all times, but said he was quitting because he had promised to do so. should the bullying complaints be confirmed. The investigation found two cases of bullying against him and dismissed the others, Raab said in his resignation letter. He called the findings flawed and said the investigation had set a dangerous precedent by setting the threshold for bullying so low.” Raab said he resigned because he was required to resign since he had promised. The resignation spares Sunak the daunting task of deciding the fate of his first deputy. If he fired Raab, he would expose himself to criticism for hiring him in the first place; if he kept him in office, he would be criticized for not having kept his promise to restore the integrity of the Conservative government. Sunak received the investigation report Thursday morning and did not immediately make a decision. Spokesman Max Blain, speaking ahead of Raab’s resignation, said Sunak still had full confidence in Raab as he reviewed the report. The Ministerial Code of Conduct requires ministers to treat people with respect and maintain fair and appropriate relationships with colleagues, officials and staff. He says harassment, discrimination and bullying will not be tolerated. Raab was elected to parliament in 2010 and unsuccessfully sought to become leader of the Conservative Party in 2019 before backing Boris Johnson. Appointed deputy prime minister under Johnson, he briefly took over the government when Johnson was hospitalized with COVID-19 in April 2020. Raab said in his letter that he did not intentionally put anyone down and that he was sincerely sorry for any unintended stress or offense felt by those responsible. He noted that the inquest concluded he had not sworn or yelled at anyone, let alone thrown anything or otherwise physically intimidated anyone. The bullying investigation is the latest ethical headache for Sunak, who has pledged to restore order and integrity to government after three years of instability under predecessors Johnson and Liz Truss. Multiple scandals brought down Johnson in the summer of 2022 and Truss resigned in October after six weeks in office when his economic plans to cut taxes caused chaos in financial markets. But Sunak has struggled to shake off opposition claims that the Conservative government remains mired in scandal and sordidness.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kmbc.com/article/uk-deputy-prime-minister-quits-after-bullying-investigation/43666127 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos