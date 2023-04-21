PM Modi thanks officials for helping stop 3 lakh-crore from landing in the wrong hands





On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited officials with saving around 3 lakh-crore from landing in the wrong hands. He also called on officials to monitor how the ruling political party spends taxpayers’ money. In his address to bureaucrats on Public Servants Day, he highlighted the importance of last mile delivery in implementing government programs. Fake beneficiaries

Without citing the name of any political party, he gave examples of the results of the policies of previous governments and mentioned that there were over 4 crore fake gas connections, over 4 crore fake ration cards and support was provided to 1 crore of fictitious wives and children. by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, fake scholarships were offered to about 30,000 lakh youths by the Ministry of Minority Welfare, and hundreds of thousands of fake accounts were created under of MGNREGA to transfer workers’ benefits that never existed. Also read: Milk may become an obstacle in Modis’ inflation fight The Prime Minister said that a corrupt ecosystem has emerged in the country under the guise of these bogus beneficiaries. Thanks to your efforts, transformation has taken place in the system where around 3 lakh-crore of rupees have been avoided from landing in the wrong hands, which are now being used for the welfare of the poor, he said . Importance of bureaucracy

Noting the importance and necessity of political parties with different ideologies in a democracy, the Prime Minister stressed the need for the bureaucracy to assess whether the ruling political party is using taxpayers’ money for the benefit of the nation. . It is the duty of the bureaucracy to analyze whether a political party is using taxpayers’ money for the benefit of its own organization or the nations, the Prime Minister continued, whether it is using the money to create a vote bank or to earn lives of citizens easier; whether it advertises itself with government treasury or sensitizes people; whether he appoints his own party workers to various organizations or creates a transparent recruitment process. The Prime Minister told government officials that there are two approaches to life, first, get things done and second, let things be. The first is an active attitude and the second reflects a passive attitude. People, convinced to get things done, proactively take ownership and become the driving force of their teams. Also Read: Government to Release New 100 Commemorative Coin for Mann Ki Baat’s 100th Episode Through this burning desire to make changes in people’s lives, you can leave a memorable legacy. You will not be judged on what you have done for yourself but on the changes you have made in people’s lives, he told government officials. The Prime Minister has declared that 25 years of Amrit’s journey is considered a time of duty (Kartavya Kaal). The century of independence will be the golden century of the country where we will give priority to our duties. Duty is not an option for us but a resolution, the Prime Minister stressed. It’s a time of rapid change. Your role will also be determined not by your rights, but by your duties and their performance, he said. SHARE Copy link

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/pm-modi-credits-civil-servants-for-helping-save-3-lakh-cr-from-landing-in-wrong-hands/article66763868.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

