Politics
Indonesia’s ruling party nominates Ganjar Pranowo as presidential candidate for 2024 elections – Mothership.SG
The Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P) chose provincial governor Ganjar Pranowo as its presidential candidate for the 2024 presidential elections on April 21.
The appointment was announced by ruling party leader Megawati Soekarnoputri during a live broadcast party meeting.
She officially nominated Ganjar, who is the governor of Central Java, as their party’s presidential candidate, Compassreported.
As party leader, I order the party to immediately mobilize and work hard to reach out to voters on the ground to win the 2024 elections, she said, according to a translation of her announcement by Bloomberg.
Also present at the meeting were Indonesian President Joko Widodo, commonly known as Jokowi, and party general secretary Hasto Kristiyanto.
Successor to Jokowi?
Ganjar, who has served as governor of Central Java since 2013, previously expressed his desire to run for president in October 2022, according to Jakarta Globe.
“For this nation and this country, what are we not ready for?” he said during a special broadcast on Indonesian television.
Speaking at the party meeting, Jokowi said the governor was a leader close to the people and thanked the party for finally announcing their presidential candidate, Compass reported.
The change of leaders should not divert the struggle of nations, which must continue from time to time, he pointed out, according to Bloomberg.
Jokowi, who is in his final term as president, is constitutionally barred from running for president again.
The announcement also ended speculation about the PDI-Ps presidential candidate, as it was believed that the Speaker of the Indonesian House Mrs Empresswho is Megatawi’s daughter, was also a potential candidate.
Besides Ganjar, the other declared presidential candidates are the former governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan of the Nasdem party and the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto of the Gerindra party.
Prabowo is a former military general and an opponent of Jokowi in the previous presidential election, before agreeing to serve as defense minister in Jokowi’s cabinet.
Controversial
Ganjar was leading opinion polls in Indonesia, but his eligibility took a hit when he and his party opposed Israel’s participation during the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, resulting in the cancellation of an international tournament.
Indonesia has no formal diplomatic relations with Israel and has long supported Palestinian independence.
Their opposition then led to the elimination of Indonesia as the host country of the event which was to be held there in May 2023, CNN reported, which led to the backlash.
A survey by Indikator Politik showed that Ganjars’ approval rating fell from 35% to 27.9% from February to April, while Prabowo’s rose from 26.7% to 31.7% during of the same period, according to Jakarta Post.
2024 presidential elections
Indonesia, the world’s third-largest democracy, will hold its presidential elections on February 14, 2024, according to Reuters.
A presidential candidate must be officially supported by a political party or coalition that represents either 20% of the seats in the People’s Representative Council or 25% of the votes in the previous election.
The PDI-P is the only political party to have met the criteria for selecting its own candidate, while other parties are expected to form a coalition to nominate a presidential candidate, Jakarta Globe reported.
The candidate will then have to obtain a majority and at least 20% of the votes in more than half of the Indonesian provinces to be declared the winner.
Top image via Facebook/Ganjar Pranowo
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
