Former President Donald Trump expected in downtown Fort Myers





Former President Donald Trump is expected in downtown Fort Myers for the Lee County GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner at 6 p.m., but it’s unclear when Trump will actually arrive.

While you may be able to catch a glimpse of the former president, this event coming just weeks after Trump traveled to Manhattan for his impeachment will be a little different from his previous stops in southwest Florida.

This is not a campaign rally. The Lincoln-Reagan Dinner is a paid private event, and it’s been selling out for a while. But WINK News will be inside to cover it.

Michael Thompson, chairman of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee, said Trump’s presence in Fort Myers would bolster local GOP campaign bids for 2024, but he did not commit to the county GOP. Lee endorses Trump for president.

Both Florida CongressmenRep. Greg Steube, who represents Charlotte County, and Rep. Byron Donalds, who represents Lee and Collier Counties, who will also be at the event, have already endorsed Trump, however.

Donalds talked to WINK about what he’s looking forward to.

Interested to see what the presidents will say; it does what it does, Donalds said. And so I really want to hear what he has in mind, what he’s focused on, and he was happy to support the Lee County Republican Party, all of his hard work over the years.

Although Trump has already announced he will run for re-election in 2024, he may have some competition as speculation grows that Governor Ron DeSantis plans to run. Trump has been seen in the news calling DeSantis names like “Ron DeSanctimonious.” And while DeSantis ignored that for months, he’s now starting to verbally fire back.

WINK asked Thompson if the Lee County GOP might consider endorsing DeSantis or another Republican nominee over Trump in 2024.

“I don’t think, you know, the Florida Republican Party is going to get involved in this discussion,” Thompson said. “You know, we’re going to leave that up to Florida voters who they decide on, but I know the media is interested in this, as well as a lot of people.”

With Trump’s visit and the Musical Walk happening at the same time, expect downtown Fort Myers to be extremely busy Friday night.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Main Street will be closed between Hendry Street and Monroe Street around 4 p.m. Monroe Street is closed between Main Street and Edwards Drive, and Edwards Drive is closed between Monroe Street and Hendry Street.

