UN calls for ceasefire as Sudan death toll rises

KHARTUM: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday (Friday in Manila) called for a ceasefire in Sudan, as fighting between two rival generals showed no sign of abating ahead of festivities marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The UN chief has called for a truce of “at least three days” to mark Eid al-Fitr, which begins on Friday, as explosions and gunfire rang out in the Sudanese capital for the sixth consecutive night.

More than 300 people have been killed since fighting erupted on Saturday between forces loyal to Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Some of the fiercest fighting has taken place in the capital Khartoum, a city of five million people, most of whom have taken refuge in their homes without electricity, food or water.

As the battles raged, Burhan dismissed any prospect of negotiating with Daglo, telling Al Jazeera television he saw no choice but “decisive military” action.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy.

“I don’t think there is room again for political discussions with the Rapid Support Forces,” he told the Qatar-based channel, while adding that he was open to mediation.

On Thursday, Burhan received calls from “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed”, as well as US, Saudi and Qatari foreign ministers, according to a statement from the army.

After two ceasefires failed in two days, gunfire continued on Thursday evening, with columns of black smoke rising from buildings around Khartoum’s international airport and military headquarters. ‘army.

Residents of the capital struggled to sleep for nearly a week and were awakened by “the roaring sound of fighter jets and airstrikes”, said Nazek Abdalla, a 38-year-old from south Khartoum .

“We locked our doors and windows, hoping no stray bullets would hit our building.” While many sheltered at home, others ventured out despite the risks “to protect themselves and their families”, said architect Tagreed Abdin.

Beyond Khartoum, witnesses reported loud explosions in the town of Obeid in central North Kordofan state.

‘Reeks of Death’

“It reeks of death in some parts of the city,” a witness told Obeid.

The World Health Organization’s Ahmed al-Mandhari said on Thursday that “nearly 330 people died and nearly 3,200 others” were injured in Khartoum, the western Darfur region and other states.

The fighting has taken a heavy toll on civilians, with UN children’s agency Unicef ​​saying “at least nine children are believed to have been killed”. The World Food Program (WFP) has warned that the violence could push millions more people into hunger in a country where 15 million people, or a third of the population, already face food insecurity.

It suspended operations in Sudan after the killing of three WFP staff on Saturday.

“We want the fighting to stop during the Eid festivities,” Abdalla said. “We know that won’t happen though.” The bitter dispute between Burhan and Daglo centered on the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army, a key condition for a final agreement aimed at restoring democratic transition in Sudan.

Around Khartoum and elsewhere, RSF fighters in armored vehicles and vans equipped with machine guns filled the streets.

Many set up checkpoints to search cars carrying civilians trying to flee the worst combat zones to safer areas in Khartoum and beyond.

Civilians are increasingly desperate. By Tuesday, thousands of people had fled the capital, and many marked streets were littered with dead bodies.

The hospitals affected

Doctors have warned of a disaster, especially in Khartoum, where many hospitals have reportedly been caught in the crossfire.

Up to 70% of hospitals in Khartoum and neighboring states have been “disabled” by the fighting, the doctors’ union said.

He warned the death toll was likely to be much higher, with many injured unable to reach hospitals.

Evacuation plans from several countries have been put on hold, with the US Department of Defense announcing on Thursday that it was deploying forces “nearby in the region” in the hope of “secure and potentially facilitate the departure of personnel from the ‘American Embassy in Sudan’. The Sudanese army said 177 Egyptian soldiers had been evacuated from the northern city of Meroe to Egypt, confirming their arrival. The RSF later said they had handed over 27 more Egyptian soldiers to the Sudanese Red Cross, and Cairo confirmed their arrival at the Egyptian embassy in Khartoum.

The United Arab Emirates said it “led” the mediation for the Egyptians held by the RSF.

Burhan and Daglo together overthrew autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 following massive protests against three decades of iron-fisted rule.

In October 2021, they again worked together to oust the civilian government installed after Bashir’s fall, derailing an internationally-backed transition to democracy.

Burhan, whose career progressed under Bashir, argued his coup was “necessary” to bring more factions into politics.

But Daglo, who rose to prominence during Bashir’s scorched earth policy against Darfur rebels, has since called the coup a “mistake” that failed to bring about change and has rather invigorated Bashir diehards.