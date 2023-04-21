As Xi Jinping Befriends World Leaders, He Hardens His Stance on the United States

Written byDavid Pierson

China’s Supreme Leader Xi Jinping rolled out the red carpet for President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva of Brazil, praising him as an old friend of the Chinese people. He sipped tea in a garden with French President Emmanuel Macron, gifting him with a performance of an ancient Chinese zither. And he spoke on the phone with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, offering him his best wishes for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

But even if Xi has offered a happy hand to these world leaders and others in recent weeks, it has only been a cold shoulder for the United States. China has rebuffed attempts by the Biden administration to restart high-level talks and lower tensions over Taiwan. And the Xi government has stepped up its campaign of ridicule and criticism of the United States and Western democracy.

Taken together, efforts to strengthen ties with US allies while publicly discrediting the United States reflect Beijing’s hardening stance as relations fall to their lowest level in decades over what Xi described as the lockdown. , encirclement and suppression of China by Washington.

The two-pronged approach, some analysts say, is compelling evidence that Xi is fully committed to the idea that China-US engagement is fruitless, at least for now. And it has made fears urgent that the two powers are on a collision course that could lead to dangerous crashes, or even war, on Taiwan and other geopolitical hotspots.

Xi’s diplomatic efforts were rebuffed by the United States and some of its closest allies this week, when a meeting of senior diplomats from the Group of 7 major industrialized nations met in Japan and pledged to tackling China’s growing assertiveness together. But Xi still got some of the backlash he and other Chinese officials had hoped for in recent months, visually shaking some of the alliances that underpin Washington’s influence.

During the meeting between Xi and Lula, the Brazilian leader railed against the continued dominance of the US dollar in trade and visited a research center of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, which is the subject of United States sanctions. Macron hailed European autonomy and warned of being dragged into a war against Taiwan by the US. And Crown Prince Mohammed hailed China’s growing constructive role in the Middle East, a not-so-subtle dig at the United States and its strained relations in the region.

At the same time, Chinese state media exposed the perils and abuses of US hegemony and criticized the United States on human rights, racism and gun violence. He seized on leaked Pentagon documents to point out how Washington was spying on its allies. And he mocked the Biden administration for hosting a democracy summit last month, describing American democracy as troubled, disorderly and in steady decline.

Beijing’s tougher line reflects its frustrations with a series of US moves, particularly regarding Taiwan, the self-governing island claimed by China. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited the United States this month and met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. On Monday, Taiwan said it had reached an agreement to buy up to 400 American anti-ship missiles to help counter a possible Chinese invasion.

Then there are the joint military exercises the United States is conducting with the Philippines, the largest in decades.

These moves aggravate deeper resentments that focus on US restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to China and growing security ties between the United States and China’s peripheral countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China. South, Australia and India.

For Chinese officials, US calls for renewed diplomatic engagement, including a long-awaited call between President Joe Biden and Xi, ring hollow in the face of what they see as growing hostility and provocations. The high-level talks can only proceed after the United States demonstrates credible sincerity with concrete actions, Chinese state media said last week.

The blame for the current difficulties in China-US relations does not lie with China, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said recently when asked about the resumption of dialogue with Washington and the potential postponement of a visit. in Beijing of the Secretary of State. Antony Blinken which was canceled after a suspected high-altitude Chinese spy balloon emerged over the continental United States in February.

The United States should stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and harming China’s interests, and stop undermining the political foundation of our bilateral relations while emphasizing the need to put safeguards on relationships, Wang added.

The Biden administration has said it wants to establish guardrails to prevent an incident from erupting over a misunderstanding in hotly contested areas such as the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, where the China conducted live-fire exercises in response to Tsais’ visit. Without protocols and direct lines of communication, the risk of an incident will remain high as US and Chinese forces regularly patrol the area, and often at close range.

Beijing sees the guardrails as another form of containment, as they would disclose to the United States how much pressure it can take without triggering a military response. China would prefer its red lines to remain ambiguous and keep Washington guessing.

China suspended most military dialogues with the United States last August following former House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan. The Pentagon said just last week that Beijing had declined requests to engage with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

Blinken expressed some optimism about the resumption of high-level talks.

I expect that we can move forward. But that requires China to clarify its own intentions in doing so, he told reporters Tuesday at a meeting of G-7 countries in Japan.

Analysts say Xi likely thinks he has nothing to gain from talking to Biden right now, especially as negative views on China in the United States seem to be becoming more entrenched.

Xi clearly believes that commitment for commitment’s sake is a fool’s errand. The time for gossip is over. Instead, it’s time for Beijing to batten down the hatches, said Craig Singleton, senior China researcher at the nonpartisan Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Simply put, there is no turning back, so Xi must now prepare China for a tougher future.

Minxin Pei, a professor at Claremont McKenna College who studies China politics, said it was possible Beijing would reconnect with Washington once it felt it had more clout. It could come after Beijing deepened its ties with more non-aligned countries like Brazil or after widening divisions in Europe over how to closely follow the United States in its tougher stance on China.

China wants to engage the United States from a position of strength, and China is clearly not in that position now, Pei said. On the contrary, the success of the Americas in rallying allies and waging the technological war against China proves that it is still far more powerful than China and has more tools at its disposal.

China is trying to draw a fine line between diplomatically snubbing the US and trying to persuade central bankers and investors that it is open for business again after years of strict Covid measures.

Yi Gang, Governor of the Central Bank of China, met with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the sidelines of a meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund in Washington last week to discuss the economy of their country. Plans are also underway for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit China.

But Yi also had grievances. He criticized Western countries for diverting China’s trade to geopolitical allies instead, using the term friend-shoring in a statement to the International Monetary and Financial Committee on Friday.

Chinese analysts say the prospects for an improvement in US-China relations in the near future remain remote. The modest progress Xi and Biden made after meeting in Indonesia in November all but disappeared after the balloon incident and Tsais’ visit to the United States, said Wu Xinbo, dean of international studies at Fudan University in Shanghai. .

In China’s view, although Biden showed a good attitude in Bali, he is not really willing to improve China-US relations, Wu said. China believes the United States has neither sincerity nor the ability to improve relations.