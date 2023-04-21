How bullying became Westminster’s latest culture war – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence.

LONDON Rishi Sunaks, the right-hand man of Rishi Sunaks, is out of work after an investigation revealed he abused public officials. But it’s Westminster, 2023, which means the endless culture war has just found a new target.

Dominic Raab resigned as Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary on Friday after a report by lawyer Adam Tolley revealed he had acted in an unreasonable and persistent bullying and aggressive manner towards its officials.

Yet despite Tolley, a respected independent figure, concluding that Raab’s behavior inevitably left staff feeling undermined and humiliated, the outgoing minister left government with a scathing attack on the inquiry, saying the helm of the bullying had been set dangerously low.

Raab’s departure over personal conduct issues two and a half years after former Home Secretary Priti Patel was allowed to keep her job in similar circumstances marks a watershed change in the way bullying is dealt with in Westminster and Whitehall, where complaints from junior staff are widespread but rarely acted upon.

The problem is that not everyone thinks this is a step in the right direction.

Standard procedure?

The influential personalities who weigh in the corridors of power are nothing new. Gordon Brown was known for his fits of rage as Prime Minister, while his predecessor Tony Blairs, the pugilist press secretary Alistair Campbell, is credited as the inspiration behind Malcolm Tucker, the terrifying political sitcom anti-hero The Thick of It.

Parliamentary staff and civil servants are likely to encounter a dizzying array of behavior in the workplace, from mildly eccentric to downright aggressive.

Historical reports from 2018 revealed that there was a widespread problem with bullying in westminsterand 12 percent of Whitehall officials reported they had been bullied.

Since then, a handful of senior MPs have faced bullying complaints, including Patel and former Commons Speaker John Bercow.

Certain aspects of the employment structure in Westminster and Whitehall are widely seen as contributing to the conditions that allow such behavior to thrive and go unchecked.

MPs’ offices are a law unto themselves, with little formal HR oversight, meaning people who join their offices could find themselves working for a model boss or rabid bully.

Working for an MP is an incredibly strange job and it is understood that things will always have to be a little different, as one member of staff put it, but the kind of behavior that happens in any other company would be suspended.

Ahead of the Tolley inquiry outcome, the Raabs team said they would not apologize for expecting high standards from officials | Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, says the lack of a clear procedure for dealing with bullying by ministers actually encourages such extreme behavior because offenders know they are unlikely to. suffer the consequences.

Current and former managers who spoke to POLITICO shared stories of being shouted at in front of co-workers, having their work ruined and thrown in the trash, and being ordered to clean the office floor and insisted on the fact that none were isolated episodes, but part of a pattern of behavior.

Some of these incidents resulted in formal complaints, but many others did not. Two senior ministers are among those privately named as the subject of continuing bullying concerns.

A former No 10 councilor said there is a ‘whispering web’ around bullying, meaning known offenders in Parliament don’t get punished, they become known as bullies, and people don’t just not applying for jobs with them.

Meet the real world

The nettle is particularly difficult to grasp because the very concept of “bullying” is contested much more fiercely than other forms of misconduct, such as sexual harassment.

The claims have long raised eyebrows and the underlying suspicion that much of what is called bullying is actually an overreaction to a tough management style.

In a case of minister versus civil servant, all the ingredients are in place for a new front in Britain’s culture wars.

Before the outcome of the Tolley inquiry, Raabs’ team advised that he would not apologize for expecting high standards from officials. In his resignationRaab went even harder.

Ministers must be able to give direct critical feedback on briefings and submissions to senior officials, he wrote, adding that the bar for bullying had been set dangerously low.

In other words, the foie gras civil servants whom many Tories suspect of harboring anti-Tory and anti-Brexit sentiment were simply unable to cope with the demands placed on them.

A Tory MP elected in 2019, Mark Jenkinson, acknowledged bullying exists, but said some examples cited in recent newspaper articles, such as throw small objects angry, or call staff out of the bluedid not reach the bar.

Anyone who thinks it’s bullying needs to meet the real world, Jenkinson said. But maybe I think that because I’m a northerner.

While No 10 officials insist the Prime Minister did not order Dominic Raab to resign, he clearly did not offer him the same protection that Boris Johnson provided the former Home Secretary Priti Patel in similar circumstances in 2020 | Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Matthew Parris, a Times columnist who was a Tory MP in the 1970s and 1980s, said bullying is now much less prevalent than it used to be, and at the same time people are more susceptible to it.

He noted that in his day, MPs routinely blew their tops off and yelled at someone, and that the most formidable of all were the secretaries who ran our offices.

Difficult process

The counter-argument argues that bullying is no more subjective than other types of workplace conflict and can be tested against definitions established by the ACAS Mediation Service and codes of conduct for MPs and ministers.

And those who have been involved in a grievance process against an MP insist no one would go through such a grueling process without a good reason.

Jenny McCullough, a former clerk whose bullying complaint against ex-MP Keith Vaz was eventually upheld, said pursuing his case had been a long and alienating experience, during which he tried to delay progress and cast doubt on his own motives.

The person who complains gets in trouble. It’s a really difficult process, she said, adding that her confidence and self-esteem hadn’t fully recovered after events that happened years ago.

The FDA Penman added: If you are a public servant and you think you are being intimidated by a minister, you know that only the prime minister can authorize an investigation, you have no rights and you are challenging one of the people most powerful in the country.

The union is now calling for an independent inquiry into bullying and harassment in the public service to establish a new mechanism through which complaints can be made against ministers.

Within the Justice Department, relief at Raab’s departure was mixed with anger at his parting shot. One official said there was disappointment but no surprise at the tone of his resignation.

While No 10 officials insist the Prime Minister did not order Raab to resign, he clearly did not offer him the same protection that Boris Johnson provided Patel in 2020, when he ordered his colleagues to form a square around the Prittster.

For now, Sunak’s desire to differentiate himself from Johnson is perhaps the main weapon of officials on the new frontier of culture warfare.