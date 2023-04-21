Politics
Hybrid media addresses these challenges in authoritarian countries
Independent media are in the crosshairs as authoritarianism takes root more firmly globally. From Turkey to Russia, from China to The Saviormore and more journalists and editors are relocating abroad to report freely from their country of origin.
Hybrid media run by reporters in exile in collaboration with local journalists still in the country is a growing phenomenon, says ICFJ President Sharon Moshawi during a panel at International Journalism Festival in Perugia, Italy.
Journalists working for these newsrooms must deal with significant risks to their safety, lack of funding and difficulty in reaching audiences at home.
Joining Moshavi to discuss the growth of hybrid media and the challenges they face was Yavuz Baydareditor of Free Turkish Presscovering the increasingly autocratic government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey; Sveta Dyndykinaco-founder of DIAMOND, which disseminates independent information to the Russian public against a backdrop of high-profile censorship and propaganda; And tinshui yeunga former ICFJ Knight Innovation Fellow who studies how new technologies can help journalists around the world, including his native Hong Kong, operate more securely.
Here are some key takeaways from the session.
Safety and security
Russian hybrid media relies on independent journalists still in the country to cover anti-war protests and other developments the government considers politically dangerous, Dyndykina explained.
These journalists generally lack the security training and support that many full-time journalists receive. The biggest challenge is ensuring the safety of freelance journalists, she said. Those who remain [in Russia] are extremely courageous, but need institutional support.
Hybrid media’s independent reporting also puts its exiled journalists at risk of violence from regime supporters in the countries where they have settled. Baydar recalled a Turkish journalist in Berlin and two others in Sweden who were attacked, including one who was beaten into a coma in Stockholm. They feel that hate all the time, my colleagues, Baydar said.
These same journalists who have moved abroad could be detained if they return to their country of origin. Their families and friends, especially those left behind, are also at risk.
Danger is everywhere. Being abroad doesn’t mean you’re automatically safe, Yeung said. Everyone has contacts in authoritarian environments.
Lack of funds
Financing hybrid media is another challenge. Some donors, Baydar said, are reluctant to support media that criticize authoritarian governments.
Over time, there has been a reluctance [from funders] challenge the regime in Türkiye, he said. This is due to fears that state censorship and propaganda is too thick for independent reporting to penetrate.
Compounding the lack of funding, the freer media environments that newsrooms under fire tend to relocate to often exist in countries with higher living costs, such as Western Europe.
Reach the audience
Hybrid media and authoritarian regimes are in constant opposition. While the former does its best to reach and connect with the public, the latter takes steps to restrict access to independent media.
In Turkey, Baydar noted, the government is banning an increasing number of websites. Free Turkish Press readers used VPNs to access the site when it was banned, but it’s not possible in all countries. Few people have access to VPNs in Russia, for example, Dyndykina said. Instead, they rely on social media, especially Youtube, to access independent media.
Seeing how hybrid newsrooms are using social media to reach their audiences, governments have tried to censor as a result. Russia has already banned Twitter and Instagram, and Youtube may soon follow. Whether [governments] block Youtube, its one less platform for independent media to reach the public, Dyndykina said.
Even in authoritarian environments where social media is not completely banned, such as in Hong Kong, readers tend to avoid sharing information on platforms that might be considered politically sensitive by the government for fear of being detained, Yeung said.
Many of these stories are instead shared on private messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Telegram. However, since social media algorithms tend to reward active presence when delivering content to a user’s feed, private sharing has an additional negative impact on outlets’ ability to reach audiences. .
Attract talent
Given the security risks and relative lack of stability, finding journalists to work in hybrid media is another major hurdle. It is particularly difficult to attract reporters to the country.
When you work for hybrid media, your career is less secure, Yeung said. It is very difficult to convince people to work for the long term, [and] really hard to get journalists to really dedicate their careers to hybrid media.
ROMB works with journalists and news outlets in Russia, Dyndykina explained: Among the arrangements, its newsroom has informal agreements with several local outlets to republish each other’s stories. This way, local outlets can get international exposure and ROMB stories can better reach Russian audiences.
However, there are risks with this process. Today, many local journalists in Russia straddle the line between activist and journalist, which can lead to government targeting and arrests. In one case, a local journalist documenting an anti-war protest for ROMB joined the protest after taking the footage, and was later arrested, according to Dyndykina.
The question for many journalists is: who am I? Am I a journalist first or am I a citizen? said Dyndykina. This is something Russian journalists face every day.
Finding ways to reduce the fear felt by many journalists working in authoritarian contexts is key, Yeung noted. Self-censorship is a major problem not only for journalists still in Hong Kong, but also for those overseas who have family or friends who have stayed behind.
Yeung encouraged Hong Kong reporters to do longer, more investigative reporting by using a pseudonym, instead of openly covering breaking news. This can lessen the likelihood of authorities identifying them as journalists.
However, whatever precautions are taken, there will be at least some danger that a journalist operating in the country will be detained. This presents an ethical dilemma for newsrooms: how should they balance inherent security risks with the value of their reporters’ reporting in the field?
If journalists are detained for their reporting, it means you hit the mark, unfortunately, Dyndykina said.
Main image courtesy of Devin Windelspecht.
|
Sources
2/ https://ijnet.org/en/story/hybrid-media-navigates-these-challenges-authoritarian-countries
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Eshwarappa: Narendra Modi composes Eshwarappa and seeks support days before his Karnataka campaign tour
- Hybrid media addresses these challenges in authoritarian countries
- From Irrfan Khan’s latest film to Bollywood celebrities who were at the Apple Store launch, we’ve got it all in our E Round-up!
- India’s first blind women’s cricket team includes a mason, an orphan
- Mondelez Opens for Applicants for Innovation Program
- M4.5 earthquake between South Carolina, Bermuda
- Desperate Macron could be Xi’s pawn in Ukraine peace bid
- The United States will begin training Ukrainian troops on the Abrams tank
- Motown legend launches with first new album in nearly a decade – Macomb Daily
- With a fashion show on 04/20, the Smokewear Label Sundae School aims higher
- Google Pixel 7a was told to get Face Unlock feature from Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro
- After Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Austin Reminds Members of Their Impact > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News