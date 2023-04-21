Hybrid media addresses these challenges in authoritarian countries

Independent media are in the crosshairs as authoritarianism takes root more firmly globally. From Turkey to Russia, from China to The Saviormore and more journalists and editors are relocating abroad to report freely from their country of origin.

Hybrid media run by reporters in exile in collaboration with local journalists still in the country is a growing phenomenon, says ICFJ President Sharon Moshawi during a panel at International Journalism Festival in Perugia, Italy.

Journalists working for these newsrooms must deal with significant risks to their safety, lack of funding and difficulty in reaching audiences at home.

Joining Moshavi to discuss the growth of hybrid media and the challenges they face was Yavuz Baydareditor of Free Turkish Presscovering the increasingly autocratic government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey; Sveta Dyndykinaco-founder of DIAMOND, which disseminates independent information to the Russian public against a backdrop of high-profile censorship and propaganda; And tinshui yeunga former ICFJ Knight Innovation Fellow who studies how new technologies can help journalists around the world, including his native Hong Kong, operate more securely.

Here are some key takeaways from the session.

Safety and security

Russian hybrid media relies on independent journalists still in the country to cover anti-war protests and other developments the government considers politically dangerous, Dyndykina explained.

These journalists generally lack the security training and support that many full-time journalists receive. The biggest challenge is ensuring the safety of freelance journalists, she said. Those who remain [in Russia] are extremely courageous, but need institutional support.

Hybrid media’s independent reporting also puts its exiled journalists at risk of violence from regime supporters in the countries where they have settled. Baydar recalled a Turkish journalist in Berlin and two others in Sweden who were attacked, including one who was beaten into a coma in Stockholm. They feel that hate all the time, my colleagues, Baydar said.

These same journalists who have moved abroad could be detained if they return to their country of origin. Their families and friends, especially those left behind, are also at risk.

Danger is everywhere. Being abroad doesn’t mean you’re automatically safe, Yeung said. Everyone has contacts in authoritarian environments.

Lack of funds

Financing hybrid media is another challenge. Some donors, Baydar said, are reluctant to support media that criticize authoritarian governments.

Over time, there has been a reluctance [from funders] challenge the regime in Türkiye, he said. This is due to fears that state censorship and propaganda is too thick for independent reporting to penetrate.

Compounding the lack of funding, the freer media environments that newsrooms under fire tend to relocate to often exist in countries with higher living costs, such as Western Europe.

Reach the audience

Hybrid media and authoritarian regimes are in constant opposition. While the former does its best to reach and connect with the public, the latter takes steps to restrict access to independent media.

In Turkey, Baydar noted, the government is banning an increasing number of websites. Free Turkish Press readers used VPNs to access the site when it was banned, but it’s not possible in all countries. Few people have access to VPNs in Russia, for example, Dyndykina said. Instead, they rely on social media, especially Youtube, to access independent media.

Seeing how hybrid newsrooms are using social media to reach their audiences, governments have tried to censor as a result. Russia has already banned Twitter and Instagram, and Youtube may soon follow. Whether [governments] block Youtube, its one less platform for independent media to reach the public, Dyndykina said.

Even in authoritarian environments where social media is not completely banned, such as in Hong Kong, readers tend to avoid sharing information on platforms that might be considered politically sensitive by the government for fear of being detained, Yeung said.

Many of these stories are instead shared on private messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Telegram. However, since social media algorithms tend to reward active presence when delivering content to a user’s feed, private sharing has an additional negative impact on outlets’ ability to reach audiences. .

Attract talent

Given the security risks and relative lack of stability, finding journalists to work in hybrid media is another major hurdle. It is particularly difficult to attract reporters to the country.

When you work for hybrid media, your career is less secure, Yeung said. It is very difficult to convince people to work for the long term, [and] really hard to get journalists to really dedicate their careers to hybrid media.

ROMB works with journalists and news outlets in Russia, Dyndykina explained: Among the arrangements, its newsroom has informal agreements with several local outlets to republish each other’s stories. This way, local outlets can get international exposure and ROMB stories can better reach Russian audiences.

However, there are risks with this process. Today, many local journalists in Russia straddle the line between activist and journalist, which can lead to government targeting and arrests. In one case, a local journalist documenting an anti-war protest for ROMB joined the protest after taking the footage, and was later arrested, according to Dyndykina.

The question for many journalists is: who am I? Am I a journalist first or am I a citizen? said Dyndykina. This is something Russian journalists face every day.

Finding ways to reduce the fear felt by many journalists working in authoritarian contexts is key, Yeung noted. Self-censorship is a major problem not only for journalists still in Hong Kong, but also for those overseas who have family or friends who have stayed behind.

Yeung encouraged Hong Kong reporters to do longer, more investigative reporting by using a pseudonym, instead of openly covering breaking news. This can lessen the likelihood of authorities identifying them as journalists.

However, whatever precautions are taken, there will be at least some danger that a journalist operating in the country will be detained. This presents an ethical dilemma for newsrooms: how should they balance inherent security risks with the value of their reporters’ reporting in the field?

If journalists are detained for their reporting, it means you hit the mark, unfortunately, Dyndykina said.

Main image courtesy of Devin Windelspecht.