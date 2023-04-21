Eshwarappa: Narendra Modi composes Eshwarappa and seeks support days before his Karnataka campaign tour





On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise phone call to top BJP leader KS Eshwarappa and appreciated his gesture of stepping down voluntarily to make way for others. He represented the city of Shivamogga at the assembly. Karnataka will go to the polls on May 10. Former Rural Development Minister along with BJP MPs Halady Srinivasa Shetty (Kundapura) and SA Ravindranath (Davanagere North) announced their retirement from electoral politics days before the start of the nomination process. They apparently accommodated the parties’ wishes to withdraw from the contest. Modi, in a brief phone conversation with Eshwarappa, expressed his joy at seeing the top leader stepping down from the fray, paving the way for the party to choose his successor in Shivamogga. The prime minister said the party will always be with him while asking the top leader to work for the party’s success in the upcoming elections. The veteran leader, who was also chairman of BJP Karnataka at one time, had wanted the party to give the ticket to his son Kanthesh, but the party chose his associate SN Channabasappa instead. The prime minister, who is expected to make a whirlwind tour of Karnataka after the nomination process ends on April 24, told the former minister: You have demonstrated your commitment to the party, Modi told Eshwarappa in a video shared by the BJP. The Prime Minister also told Eshwarappa that he would meet him. Eshwarappa, while seeking Modis’ blessings, assured the PM that the BJP would win the polls. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to Eshwarappa in a phone call for his valuable contributions to the organisation, tweeted Labor Minister Shoba Karandlaje, who is also the organizer of the 14-member BJP election management committee. . Congress General Secretary RS Surjewala, however, disagreed with Modis’ call. The prime minister has called out BJP leader Eshwarappa for not rebelling. Eshwarappa is accused of demanding a 40% commission and was forced to resign over corruption charges after a BJP worker, Santosh Patil, killed himself, he told media in Bengaluru. is also from. The community is also the third largest in Karnataka after Lingayats and Vokkaligas. However, not everyone has decided to take a step back. Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and former MP CM Laxman Savadi, both Lingayats, rebelled and joined the Congress, which fielded them in the same seats as its candidates. Three other BJP MPs Raghupathi Bhat (Udupi), S Angara (Sullya) and SA Ramadas (Krishnaraja) initially expressed frustration at being denied a ticket, but later softened their stance and decided to stay in the party. In November last year, Modi called Kripal Parmar, an expelled BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh, to convince him to quit the contest as a rebel and work for the party.

