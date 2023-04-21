ASEAN news headlines at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 21

Malaysia

* Jho Low repatriated to Malaysia?

* Traffic flow on all major highways on Friday (April 21) evening

* Labuan police issue warning after spitting in viral food video

* No need to rush to take RM50 fare for pre-2022 road summons, offer valid for one month, police say

* Cooperation between MACC and immigration led to arrest of Dhaka-based attachés

* Modi conveys Aidilfitri’s greetings to Anwar and the people of Malaysia

* Traffic flow in Johor as of noon on Friday (April 22), according to police

*Use of drones improves enforcement of demerit system, says JPJ

* Negotiations on BN-Pakatan seat 90% complete in three states, still ongoing in three others, says Salahuddin

* Khairy has not yet responded to Bersatu’s membership offer

* KL Bomba saved 27 lives and avoided RM52mil fire damage this year

Singapore

* Open day in Istana on May 1 to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa, Labor Day; free entry for Sporeans and PRs

* Tulipmania brings tulip love to turkeys in Singapore at Gardens by the Bay

* Singaporean charged over alleged bribes offered to fix basketball games in Thailand and the Philippines

* Singapore to execute man over 1 kg of cannabis

* About 80 residents evacuated and one taken to hospital after apartment fire

Thailand

* A Thai police officer issues an order on behalf of a cyclist who passes out and crashes his bike

* Pheu Thai expected to win nearly half of 400 constituency MP seats: Analysis

* Every breath is a struggle, as air pollution harms health in Thailand

* Ex-wife of Move Forward party leader Pitas downplays domestic abuse allegations

* Two Thai dishes spice up the list of the world’s 10 best salads

* Thailand issues extreme heat alert for Bangkok and three other provinces

* Sullen-faced Prayut prays at the City Pillar after fleeing Chuwit’s ambush

* Thailand launches air purification tower to beat pollution

Indonesia

* Indonesia’s ruling party declares Central Java Governor Ganjar presidential candidate for 2024 elections

* Moderate earthquake shakes North Moluccas Sea, Indonesia

* Eight dead after a minibus was swept away by a flash flood in North Sumatra

* PSI will continue to back Ganjar for president despite declining polls

* Idul Fitri falls on Saturday, Indonesian government says

Philippines

* Biden to meet Marcos at White House as tensions in China escalate

* Marcos: May Muslims uphold embodied values ​​during Ramadan

* Higher production costs, low government purchase price add to specter of rice crisis

* Marcos orders agencies to speed up permits for wind projects

Vietnam

* Vietnam tests digital birth and death certificates

* HRW accuses Vietnam of kidnapping Thai blogger

* Vietnam will see bright prospects for fruit and vegetable exports

Cambodia

* Transport Minister considers ban on used vehicles

* Cambodian fresh longans are gaining popularity among Chinese consumers: official

* Agriculture Minister calls for effective strategy against wildlife crime

Burma

* Sixteen killed in traffic accidents during New Year holiday in Myanmar

* Myanmar city records hottest day in decades

Laos

* Construction of Laos-Vietnam railway could start by year’s end: developer

* The first test flight takes place at the new airport in Huaphan

Brunei

* Government and company sign 20-year lease for waste management and recycling services

* Eight months in prison, whipping, for having exceeded 14 years

Aseanplus

* China plans to conduct intensive military drills amid US tensions

* Senior Chinese diplomat defends growth model, draws line on Taiwan

* South Korea and Japan will send military planes for the evacuation of Sudan

* China releases report Boeing sees as key to restarting 737 MAX deliveries

* Macau junket boss jailed for illegal gambling and money laundering

* Authorities investigate near-plane collision at Seoul’s Gimpo airport

* Japan’s factory activity contracts at slowest pace in six months – PMI

* Asian currencies face weekly losses as Fed rate hike bets weigh in

* China and Hong Kong stocks fall as AI and tech stocks lag; The recovery in China at the center of concerns

* Asian markets follow Wall St rate losses, recession fears

* China’s monetary policy to support the real economy

* G7 countries consider near total ban on exports to Russia – Kyodo

* Rapper Fugees’ Jho Low-linked trial is set to go to the jury on April 24