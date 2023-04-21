Politics
ASEAN news headlines at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 21
Malaysia
* Jho Low repatriated to Malaysia?
* Traffic flow on all major highways on Friday (April 21) evening
* Labuan police issue warning after spitting in viral food video
* No need to rush to take RM50 fare for pre-2022 road summons, offer valid for one month, police say
* Cooperation between MACC and immigration led to arrest of Dhaka-based attachés
* Modi conveys Aidilfitri’s greetings to Anwar and the people of Malaysia
* Traffic flow in Johor as of noon on Friday (April 22), according to police
*Use of drones improves enforcement of demerit system, says JPJ
* Negotiations on BN-Pakatan seat 90% complete in three states, still ongoing in three others, says Salahuddin
* Khairy has not yet responded to Bersatu’s membership offer
* KL Bomba saved 27 lives and avoided RM52mil fire damage this year
Singapore
* Open day in Istana on May 1 to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa, Labor Day; free entry for Sporeans and PRs
* Tulipmania brings tulip love to turkeys in Singapore at Gardens by the Bay
* Singaporean charged over alleged bribes offered to fix basketball games in Thailand and the Philippines
* Singapore to execute man over 1 kg of cannabis
* About 80 residents evacuated and one taken to hospital after apartment fire
Thailand
* A Thai police officer issues an order on behalf of a cyclist who passes out and crashes his bike
* Pheu Thai expected to win nearly half of 400 constituency MP seats: Analysis
* Every breath is a struggle, as air pollution harms health in Thailand
* Ex-wife of Move Forward party leader Pitas downplays domestic abuse allegations
* Two Thai dishes spice up the list of the world’s 10 best salads
* Thailand issues extreme heat alert for Bangkok and three other provinces
* Sullen-faced Prayut prays at the City Pillar after fleeing Chuwit’s ambush
* Thailand launches air purification tower to beat pollution
Indonesia
* Indonesia’s ruling party declares Central Java Governor Ganjar presidential candidate for 2024 elections
* Moderate earthquake shakes North Moluccas Sea, Indonesia
* Eight dead after a minibus was swept away by a flash flood in North Sumatra
* PSI will continue to back Ganjar for president despite declining polls
* Idul Fitri falls on Saturday, Indonesian government says
Philippines
* Biden to meet Marcos at White House as tensions in China escalate
* Marcos: May Muslims uphold embodied values during Ramadan
* Higher production costs, low government purchase price add to specter of rice crisis
* Marcos orders agencies to speed up permits for wind projects
Vietnam
* Vietnam tests digital birth and death certificates
* HRW accuses Vietnam of kidnapping Thai blogger
* Vietnam will see bright prospects for fruit and vegetable exports
Cambodia
* Transport Minister considers ban on used vehicles
* Cambodian fresh longans are gaining popularity among Chinese consumers: official
* Agriculture Minister calls for effective strategy against wildlife crime
Burma
* Sixteen killed in traffic accidents during New Year holiday in Myanmar
* Myanmar city records hottest day in decades
Laos
* Construction of Laos-Vietnam railway could start by year’s end: developer
* The first test flight takes place at the new airport in Huaphan
Brunei
* Government and company sign 20-year lease for waste management and recycling services
* Eight months in prison, whipping, for having exceeded 14 years
Aseanplus
* China plans to conduct intensive military drills amid US tensions
* Senior Chinese diplomat defends growth model, draws line on Taiwan
* South Korea and Japan will send military planes for the evacuation of Sudan
* China releases report Boeing sees as key to restarting 737 MAX deliveries
* Macau junket boss jailed for illegal gambling and money laundering
* Authorities investigate near-plane collision at Seoul’s Gimpo airport
* Japan’s factory activity contracts at slowest pace in six months – PMI
* Asian currencies face weekly losses as Fed rate hike bets weigh in
* China and Hong Kong stocks fall as AI and tech stocks lag; The recovery in China at the center of concerns
* Asian markets follow Wall St rate losses, recession fears
* China’s monetary policy to support the real economy
* G7 countries consider near total ban on exports to Russia – Kyodo
* Rapper Fugees’ Jho Low-linked trial is set to go to the jury on April 24
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplus/aseanplus-news/2023/04/21/asean-news-headlines-as-at-9pm-on-friday-april-21
