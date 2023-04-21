Politics
Dominic Raabs 5 worst moments as a Tory MP
Raab will not be lacking, especially in his staff, as he steps down as Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary
In today handing in his ‘sorry, not sorry’ resignation letter following allegations of bullying, we look back at some of Dominic Raab’s worst moments in office.
Raab served as Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary from September 2021 to 2022, before being briefly dropped under Liz Truss and then reinstated under Rishi Sunak last October. He is also remembered for his brief stints as Brexit Secretary and Foreign Secretary.
His last term was marred by an investigation against him for bullying, which has now revealed he ‘insulted staff and acted ‘intimidatingly with ‘consistently aggressive conduct’.
However, that will not be all he remembers as a series of embarrassments mark his political history in office.
1. Successor Resolving Lawyer Strikes For Him
As justice secretary, Raab refused to negotiate with attorneys over a long-running pay dispute and strike. Then, during his brief stepping down from the role under the short tenure of Liz Truss, his successor Brandon Lewis proceeded to resolve the dispute within weeks.
Raab was later reinstated by Sunak, where he continued to see the deal that ended the strikes, but also awkwardly decided to renege on the deal and let everyone know how frustrated it was.
2. Defend Boris Johnson breaking the law
As Boris Johnson faced mounting pressure to resign following Sue Gray’s report on the lockdown parties, Raab tried to defend Johnson by claiming that breaking the law did not constitute a breach of the ministerial code .
An interview on Sky News revealed that, despite being justice secretary, Raab’s knowledge of the law was divorced from reality, as he said the situation was “not that simple, it was definitely for the public.”
Raab was further mocked for another bizarre claim attempting to distract from the No 10 Christmas celebrations, when he said police ‘normally don’t look back and investigate things that have happened. produced a year ago”.
Jess Phillips, the Shadow Domestic Violence Minister, commented: ‘Dominic Raab apparently thinks he’s the Justice Secretary in Minority Report where only future crimes are of interest.
3. Too busy on vacation during the Taliban’s capture of Kabul
Readers may recall previous calls for Raab to step down in 2021, when he faced scathing criticism for evading responsibility in the fall of Kabul, wasting vital time for refugees. desperate people trying to escape.
Vacationing in Crete as the Taliban took control of Kabul in Afghanistan, then-foreign secretary Raab was accused of assigning tasks to a young foreign minister, with whom the Afghan authorities would have initially refused to establish an appeal, which means that crucial time has been lost. could have saved more Afghan interpreters.
Labor leader Keir Starmer took to Twitter to ask: Who wouldn’t make a phone call if told it could save someone’s life?
This led to Raab’s demotion from foreign secretary to justice secretary under Boris Johnson.
4. When he said he hadn’t read the Good Friday deal – as Brexit secretary
The 36-page document was apparently not revealing enough to merit the full attention of Brexit secretaries at the time, despite being assigned to give evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.
When asked if he had read the deal, Raab replied: “It’s not like a novel, you sit down and say, do you know what, on vacation… it’s a mind-blowing read .
5. Angela Rayner’s Wink
The infamous wink, which Rayner summed up as a little weird and makes the audience feel a little weird, was followed by a flurry of accusations of misogyny against Raab.
Raab also teased Rayner about his participation in the opera, for which his snobbery was also condemned for trying to downplay and mock Rayner.
Labor MP Toby Perkins posted on Twitter: I will never see Dominic Raabs wink at Angela Rayner. I feel soiled.
While Raab later claimed the wink wasn’t actually aimed at Rayner at all, but in fact Scottish secretary Ian Murray.
Hannah Davenport is a labor reporter at Left Foot Forward
(Photo credit: Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government / Creative Commons)
