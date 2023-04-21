Chris Christie warns of ‘worst’ Donald Trump reruns – NBC10 Philadelphia





What You Need to KnowFormer New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has said former President Donald Trump’s political and character failures will only grow if he returns to the White House. Delivering what he called the start of the case against Donald Trump,” Christie told a New Hampshire audience on Thursday that with Trump, reruns would be worse than the original show. He criticized Republican candidates for the presidential election for barely mentioning Trump and said beating Trump would require As he nears a decision on his own campaign, Christie spends two days in the state where he finished a dismal sixth in the 2016 GOP primary.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie delivered his opening arguments against Donald Trump on Thursday, sounding like the prosecutor he once was and the presidential candidate he could become again.

Tonight is the start of the case against Donald Trump, Christie said in New Hampshire, where he devoted his entire opening speech at a town hall to hammering the former president that he once supported.

You’re not going to beat someone up by closing your eyes, clicking your heels three times and saying, There’s no place like home. It won’t work, he said. In American politics, do you want to beat someone? You have to go find them.

Christie called out several Republican candidates and potential candidates, including former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, for barely saying Trump’s name and argued that Trump’s politics and the character failures would only increase if he returned to power.

Donald Trump is a TV star, nothing more, nothing less, he said. Let me suggest to you that by putting it back in the White House, the reruns will be worse than the original show.

As he nears a decision on his own campaign, Christie is spending two days in the state where he finished a dismal sixth in the 2016 GOP primary. He endorsed Trump shortly after he dropped out of that year’s race and later worked on his presidential transition team. In 2020, he worked with Trump on his debate prep against Joe Biden, but broke with Trump after he refused to accept his election loss and provoked the January 6 insurrection on the US Capitol.

Since then, Christie has become one of Trump’s few high-profile GOP critics, largely through his position as an ABC political analyst.

He said Thursday he would not sit idly by and let Trump win.

If I decide to run, I can try to do something directly about it. And if I don’t, then I’ll still be on ABC-TV every Sunday, he said.

