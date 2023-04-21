Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday with parties, prayers

BEIRUT (AP) — The Eid al-Fitr holiday on Friday ushered in a day of prayers and joy for Muslims around the world. The celebration was marred by tragedy amid the outbreak of conflict in Sudan, while in other countries it was held amid hope for a better future.

After the fasting month of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr with parties and family visits. The start of the holiday is traditionally based on sightings of the new moon, which vary by geographic location.

In the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, jerky gunfire marked the first hours of the celebration. A deadly conflict in the vast African country that erupted last week has forced many to shelter indoors ahead of the holidays, even as water and food for civilians run out.

In Jerusalem, thousands of worshipers gathered at Islam’s third holiest shrine, the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, where tensions with Israeli authorities have been rising over the past month. The complex is also home to Judaism’s holiest site.

After the holiday prayers, a clown entertained the children and a woman painted a girl’s cheek with the green, red, black and white Palestinian flag. Some participants trampled an Israeli flag and unfurled banners in support of Palestinian militant groups.

The streets of the Arab capitals of Damascus, Baghdad and Beirut were packed with worshipers heading for mosques and cemeteries. Many Muslims visit the graves of loved ones after morning prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr. Visitors brought bouquets of flowers, jugs of water for plants, and brooms to clean tombstones.

“After the Eid prayer, we always visit our dead… to pray and pay respect, may God have mercy and forgive them on this blessed day,” Atheer Mohamed said at Azamiya Cemetery in Baghdad.

Islamic festivals follow a lunar calendar. But some countries rely on astronomical calculations rather than physical observations. This frequently leads to disagreements between religious authorities in different countries – and sometimes within the same country – over when Eid al-Fitr should start.

This year, Saudi Arabia and many other Arab countries started their Eid celebrations on Friday, while Iran, Pakistan and Indonesia, among others, set the first day of the holiday for Saturday.

In Sudan, the celebration was overshadowed by a week of fierce fighting between the army and its rival paramilitary force, which are engaged in a violent struggle for control of the country. The fighting left hundreds dead and thousands injured.

In a video message released early Friday, his first speech since the fighting began, Sudan’s top general, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, set the somber tone of the celebration. “The ruins and the destruction and the sound of bullets left no room for the happiness everyone deserves in our beloved country,” he said.

The day before, the Sudanese army ruled out negotiations with the rival paramilitary force, known as the Rapid Support Forces, saying it would only accept its surrender if the two sides continued to fight in central Khartoum and in other parts of the country, threatening to destroy the international community. attempts to negotiate a lasting ceasefire.

Yet in other parts of the region, the recent rapprochement between arch-rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran has raised hopes for peace.

In Yemen, the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement has raised the possibility of an end to the civil war that had turned into a proxy conflict and had been tearing the impoverished country apart since 2014.

Saudi officials and Iran-backed Houthi rebels recently started talks in Yemen’s capital Sanaa. During the last days of Ramadan, the warring parties exchanged hundreds of prisoners captured during the conflict.

However, the hopeful moment was marred by a stampede on Wednesday night at a charity event in the rebel-held capital that killed at least 78 people and injured 77.

This year’s Eid al-Fitr also followed the escalation of violence in Israel and Palestine.

Alaa Abu Hatab and his only remaining daughter started the holiday in the Palestinian Gaza Strip by visiting the graves of his wife and four children who were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Eid al-Fitr in 2021. This strike also killed Abu Hatab. sister and her children.

“Because they were killed during Eid, I especially miss them during Eid al-Fitr. I miss their laughter,” Abu Hatab said, standing by his family’s grave with his six-year-old daughter. , Mary. The holidays have become a “scene of pain and loss”, he said.

In Kabul, Afghanistan, where worshipers have gathered under the watchful eyes of its Taliban leadership, Abdul Matin, 35, said: “I wish that in addition to security, we have good incomes and good jobs. . Unfortunately, people cannot afford to buy all their necessities. in this difficult time.”

In Turkey and Syria, many are still mourning loved ones lost in the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck both countries on February 6, killing more than 50,000 people.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday performed morning Eid prayers at Hagia Sophia, the 6th-century Byzantine church in Istanbul that was turned into a mosque in the 15th century. It became a museum in 1934 and was converted into a mosque three years ago.

Erdogan, who faces elections next month amid an economic crisis and earthquake fallout, handed out chocolate and pastries to journalists outside the mosque, renamed the Holy Ayasofya Grand Mosque.

Associated Press reporters Ali Abdul-Hassan in Baghdad, Tia Goldenburg in Jerusalem, Fares Akram in Gaza, Gaza Strip, Rahim Faiez in Kabul and Andrew Wilks in Istanbul contributed to this report.