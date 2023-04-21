Ron DeSantis ignites and Trump is on track for a Republican coronation | lloyd green





Ron DeSantis’ boomlet is over. He consistently trails Donald Trump by double digits. A Wall Street Journal poll released Friday puts the governor of Florida in serious retrograde, losing 27 points since December. DeSantis mistakenly confuses his campaigns with a bulging war chest and adulation. Fake!

He forgot that working-class Americans dominate the Republican Party and that attitude matters. Voting to dump Social Security comes with a fatal backlash, and eating finger pudding is disgusting. In other words, the largesse of the party donor base, coupled with little else, is a losing recipe.

Charles Koch has only one vote and David Koch is gone. Before going any further, DeSantis must be reminded of past campaign failures by Jeb Bush, John Connally and Mike Bloomberg if he is to avoid their inglorious ends.

In 2016, Trump bludgeoned Bush for an early exit from the primaries. His name recognition bought a ton of campaign donations, but little else. Son and brother of presidents and grandson of a U.S. senator, Bush left the race with a total of four convention delegates and no primary victories.

It sat in the Florida Governors mansion between 1999 and 2007. The gig doesn’t scream springboard.

Connally is another cautionary tale. Lee Harvey Oswald seriously injured him while riding with President Kennedy that fateful November day in Dallas. Fast forward, Ronald Reagan left Connally in the dust in 1980.

The jagged-jawed former governor of Texas garnered just one delegate to the convention after parting with $500,000 from his own pockets and nearly $12 million from everyone else.

And then there’s Mayor Bloomberg. He lost $900 million of his own money, won 58 delegates and just one win in American Samoa. As coda, he argued with campaign staff over unpaid wages.

If the primaries were held tomorrow, DeSantis would likely suffer blows in New Hampshire, Georgia and South Carolina, and delays in Florida. And if he can’t win in the Sunshine State, he’s unlikely to win anywhere else.

The losses of the State of origin are fatal. Ask Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar. Joe Biden resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Warren and Klobuchar continue to struggle in the Senate.

Don’t expect DeSantis to regain ground anytime soon. He did not benefit from Trump’s legal setbacks. DeSantis also remains plagued by a sympathy deficit, and his war on revival is starting to bite him.

When news broke in March of Trump’s indictment, DeSantis reflexively rushed to his defense. At the time, he accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of promoting an un-American political agenda. DeSantis was also prepared to fight Trump’s extradition to New York, a meaningless move. Trump voluntarily surrendered a few days later.

Afterwards, DeSantis brushed off Trump’s extracurricular hobbies, but it was too little, too late. Subtlety doesn’t work on Trump. To be the man, you have to beat the man.

This coming week, E Jean Carrolls defamation and sexual assault civil case against Trump begins in a Manhattan courtroom. Trump does not commit to attending. Expect the infamous Access Hollywood tape to be replayed. The circus is back.

Either way, there’s no indication that DeSantis will have much to say about it. Whether Casey DeSantis, his wife, offers empathetic words for Ms. Carroll or Melania Trump is also unknown. Former TV host Casey DeSantis knows how to handle a knife with a smile, not a snarl.

On this point, DeSantis’ lack of social skills cost him dearly. Over at Politico, the headline rings: How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, by Ron DeSantis.

Last week, his bet to woo Floridas House Republicans fell through. He flew to Washington to be greeted with a series of endorsements from Trump.

A large group of members and congresswomen from Florida who support me, everyone who endorsed me, will come to Mar-a-Lago, the 45th President said. Our support is nearly universal in Florida and the United States.

Trump makes time to drink wine, dine, and threaten. DeSantis can’t be bothered. Voters in early primary states expect to be petted or entertained. The Governor seems unable to do either.

Finally, Disney fights back, much to DeSantis’ chagrin and Trump’s delight. To restore his image with social conservatives, DeSantis tried to pass the torch to one of the biggest companies and biggest employers in his state. By contrast, when Trump mocked the National Football League, he was playing with other people’s money.

Right now Mickie, Minnie and Trump are winning. The road to the 2024 Republican nomination looks more and more like a coronation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/apr/21/ron-desantis-donald-trump-republican-nomination-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos