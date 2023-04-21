Politics
US policymakers are sounding the alarm over a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan
WASHINGTON DC The war began as scheduled at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19. Angered by intelligence reports suggesting the Taiwanese president was preparing to declare independence, Chinese leader Xi Jinping had ordered his army to seize the self-governing democracy by force.
Or at least that was the scenario presented to members of the US House China Select Committee this week in a tabletop war game they participated in, during a private hearing on Capitol Hill. The exercise, designed by experts from the Washington-based think tank Center for a New American Security, was set up in 2027 and designed to simulate the first week of a Chinese assault on Taiwan. Members of the committee were tasked with acting as national security advisers to the US president during the conflict and assessing how the United States should respond. The results were sobering.
Taiwan quickly ran out of long-range missiles during the mock conflict, with the United States and its allies unable to resupply the island once fighting began. All parties had suffered significant losses by the time the exercise came to a halt at the end of the first week. The global economy has also been devastated, with markets collapsing and international supply chains collapsing as maritime trade in the region comes to a halt.
[See also: The diplomatic battle for Taiwan]
We are well within the window of maximum danger for a Chinese Communist Party invasion of Taiwan, Republican committee chairman Mike Gallagher said the day after the drill. And yesterday’s war game underscored the need to take steps to deter CCP aggression and arm Taiwan to the teeth before any crisis begins. He called on the United States to expedite the delivery of overdue arms orders worth $19 billion to Taiwan, step up training with Taiwanese forces and strengthen U.S. military positions in the region.
American policymakers have increasingly focused on the threat to Taiwan since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine. They fear that Xi will seek to emulate his dear friend Vladimir Putin and invade the island territory. US military commanders have warned that China may soon have the capability to mount an attack, with Admiral Philip Davidson warning in 2021, then at the helm of the Indo-Pacific Command, that the Chinese military may attempt an offensive of 2027. Earlier this year, Mike Minihan, a US Air Force general, wrote in a leaked memo to his officers that they must be ready to fight in 2025.
Content from our partners
Importantly, these timelines appear to be based more on assessments of China’s improving capabilities, such as the country’s military modernization that Xi has ordered completed by 2027, rather than specific intelligence indicating an intention to attack.
[See also: Why Taiwan is already under attack Audio Long Reads]
In fact, Xi has repeatedly stressed in recent years that time and momentum are on China’s side when it comes to Taiwan, which has been ruled separately since Chiang Kai-shek fled to the island with its remaining Kuomintang forces at the end of the Chinese Civil War. War in 1949. (The Chinese Communist Party never ruled the territory.) Xi simply said that the issue cannot be passed down from generation to generation, and that Taiwan must be brought under Beijing’s control as part of China’s national rejuvenation, which is to be achieved by 2049. But that’s vague and distant enough to to be malleable.
Critics of the relentless focus on the timelines of a possible Chinese invasion argue that it misses the intensive pressure campaign against Taiwan that is underway. As I reported from Taiwan in March, the island is already subject to diplomatic and economic coercion designed to weaken and isolate the territory, as well as Chinese disinformation and political influence campaigns. Chinese fighter jets now cross the center line of the Taiwan Strait almost daily, forcing the Taiwanese military to scramble its own planes in response and drain its already stretched resources. The People’s Liberation Army also held military exercises. encircling Taiwan in early April following the meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wens and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.
In this context, it is easy to question the value of a group of lawmakers playing war games for a few hours on a Wednesday night. But the experts who ran the simulation have said they were impressed by the thoughtfulness and seriousness with which committee members approached the exercise, and the difficult decisions that would be involved in responding to a real attack. At least it forced a rare bipartisan effort in Congress to set aside the usual bickering over domestic politics, however briefly, and focus instead on the gravity and complexity of the threat to Taiwan.
[See also: Taiwan is already under attack]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newstatesman.com/quickfire/2023/04/us-policymakers-chinese-invasion-taiwan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US policymakers are sounding the alarm over a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan
- Ron DeSantis ignites and Trump is on track for a Republican coronation | lloyd green
- Bipartisan bill would arm Taiwan to the teeth with US cyber-tech
- Ryan Reynolds leaves for Hollywood ending with Wrexham
- Seven wrestlers named NWCA Scholar All-Americans
- Stock market today: Wall Street remains calm, P&G wins
- Google’s Bard AI chatbot can now generate and debug code
- Thousands of people participate in the Eid al-Fitr celebrations in St
- Türkiye celebrates Eid al-Fitr amid grief and longing for the earthquake victims
- Indian Prime Minister Modi greets UAE leaders on Eid al-Fitr – News
- Emergency Alert Systems: What are they for, why are they getting them, and what do they sound like?
- Celebrities you didn’t know had royal blood