Michael Gove ‘compared the relationship between Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings to Jeeves and Wooster’

Michael Gove has compared Dominic Cummings’ relationship with Boris Johnson to that of Jeeves and Wooster and a patron lord caring for an inexperienced king, according to a new book about the former prime minister.

In the first extract of Sir Anthony Seldon’s inside story about Mr Johnson’s time in Downing Street, he also quotes insiders saying the former Tory leader had gone mad at the thought he might fail and mock by David Cameron and George Osborne.

In Johnson at 10: The Inside StorySir Anthony, who wrote political biographies of each of the Prime Ministers in Number 10 dating back to Margaret Thatcher, depicts a tumultuous time when Mr Johnson and his senior aide Dominic Cummings worked together.

In the first extract, published in The Times, he claims that before the 2019 general election, the former Prime Minister’s two advisers, Mr Cummings and then communications director Lee Cain, often told their boss that he would be the shortest prime minister in history. unless he takes their advice.

The book adds that the pair would then remind him that his predecessors, Mr Cameron and Mr Osborne, would love nothing more than to see him fail.

The prospect of those two laughing at him would drive him crazy. He went from, Oh my God, we need to relax, to, I’m going to show these f***ers, an insider said.

Once the 2019 election was won, however, Mr Johnson felt less inclined to listen to the duo, believing the 80-seat majority was due more to his campaign than the analysis and research undertaken by Mr Cummings .

But the book cites Mr Gove, who claimed the former Prime Minister had thought of no other way to handle Number 10 after the landslide than to rely almost exclusively on Dom.

Mr Gove adds: Although he had begun to resent the fact that Dom would treat him if not like Jeeves and Wooster, then perhaps like the Lord Protector with a young and inexperienced King.

Sir Anthony’s book describes a deeply suspicious and jealous relationship between the then Prime Minister and Mr Cummings, which only worsened over time.

After the election, Boris no longer wanted to be treated like a stormy thoroughbred, with a strong whip and bridle to keep him in order. Dom could be insulting and rude. Some days the PM might laugh about it, but other days he didn’t, Mr Gove quotes.

The book portrays Mr Cummings as instrumental in the resignation of Sajid Javid as chancellor at the start of Mr Johnson’s premiership, whom he saw as an ally of Carrie Johnson.

It got to the point that Mr Johnson felt bypassed by his advisers, with officials reporting to Mr Cummings or Mr Cain rather than the Prime Minister, according to Johnson at age 10.

He quotes a special adviser who said Mr Johnson would say: I’m supposed to be in control. I am the Fhrer. I am the king who makes the decisions.

The counselor adds: It was totally dysfunctional,

The book also claims that the relationship between Mr Johnson and his then-girlfriend, now wife, Carrie Symonds, was ruled by paranoia.

A helper is quoted as saying: He turned us all against each other. He was telling us that she was unmanageable, that she was crazy, crazy and that he couldn’t control her, would do whatever she wanted. Then he came upstairs and told her we were impossible and he couldn’t control us. He liked to pour gasoline on both sides and see what happened to the fire.

Mr Johnson eventually sacked Mr Cain and Mr Cummings in November 2020.