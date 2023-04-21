Trump can’t blame NYC for not attending his rape trial: judge





A federal judge who will oversee Donald Trump’s civil sexual assault trial in Manhattan says the former president was free not to attend the trial, but could not claim he did so to avoid the city any charges his presence in court may cause.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan set out the ground rules in an order Thursday in response to a request by Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, that jurors be told Trump was not present in order to avoid logistics costs.

In proposed jury instructions submitted Wednesday, Tacopina asked the judge to tell panelists: While no litigant is required to appear at a civil trial, the absence of the accused in this case, by design, avoids the logistical burdens that his presence, like the former president, would cause the courthouse and the city of New York.

“As a result, his presence is excused unless and until he is called by either party to testify.

In his order Thursday, Kaplan said Trump’s attorneys, at this time, cannot elevate the alleged burdens to the jury if he chooses not to attend.

Mr. Trump is free to attend, testify, or both. He is also free to do any of this, Kaplan wrote in the one-page order.

Carroll claims Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s.

In the meantime, Mr. Trump’s attorney will make no reference in the presence of the jury or trial jury to Mr. Trump’s alleged desire to testify or to the burdens that any absence on his part might spare, or might have spared. , the Court or the City of New York, he added.

Trump is due to stand trial in Manhattan federal court starting next week over allegations he raped advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in the locker room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.

Carroll alleges that Trump also defamed her in statements he made about the allegations, which were first published in a 2019 New York Magazine book excerpt.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

Jury selection in the case is set to begin on April 25.

