Politics
Pressure mounts on Sudan to end fighting as death toll rises
(Bloomberg) — Sudan’s military and a rival paramilitary group are facing growing international pressure to end a conflict that has claimed hundreds of lives since it erupted last weekend.
The African Union and representatives of organizations and governments, including the United States, China, the United Kingdom and Russia, issued a joint statement on Thursday evening condemning the violence and calling for a ceasefire. immediate, effective from midnight. The call went unheeded, with several residents reporting heavy gunfire in the capital Khartoum and the city of Omdurman on Friday.
Fighting between the army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo has left at least 330 dead and nearly 3,200 injured, according to the World Health Organization. As parts of the North African country have become a no-fly zone and supplies of water, fuel and other essentials are increasingly scarce, foreign governments are struggling to evacuate their citizens.
Burhan spoke with a number of world leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, all of whom stressed the need to bring the situation back to normal. , the army said in a statement. on his Facebook page.
Our country has suffered serious injuries, deaths and injuries have fallen, families have been displaced and homes destroyed, Burhan said in a video address on Friday. We are confident that we will overcome this ordeal.
As the RSF announced on Friday that it would enforce a 72-hour ceasefire starting at 6 a.m. so people can celebrate the end of the Ramadan fast and the Eid holiday, the military did not reciprocate. Two previous announcements by RSF regarding a cessation of hostilities have also not been kept.
Some of the worst violence took place in al-Fasher, in the western region of Darfur, according to Cyrus Paye, project coordinator for Doctors Without Borders. He said he had seen 279 injured since fighting began on April 15 and 44 of them died.
The situation is catastrophic, he says. The majority of the injured are civilians who were hit by stray bullets, and many of them are children. They have fractures caused by bullets, or they have gunshot or shrapnel wounds in their legs, abdomen or chest.
There was also heavy fighting in Khartoum, with many people trapped near army headquarters and the presidential palace and running out of food and water.
The conflict, the culmination of a long-running power struggle between the military and the RSF, has upended plans for a power-sharing government that was supposed to lead the nation of around 45 million people to democratic elections after a 2021 coup. Tens of thousands of Sudanese have fled to neighboring Chad, according to the UN.
Evacuation plans
The United States, Japan and Germany have all said they plan to evacuate their citizens.
Several thousand Indian nationals are also stranded in Sudan. External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Twitter that he had spoken with his counterparts from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia and met with António Guterres to discuss their repatriation.
The Indian Embassy in Sudan issued a new advisory over the weekend urging Indians not to venture out of their residences and to keep their documents ready to enable speedy travel where possible.
South Korea will send a C-130J military transport plane and around 50 people, including pilots, mechanics and medical officials, to help evacuate its citizens to Sudan, Yonhap News reported, citing the Defense Ministry.
