Even before the infamous fist (or the even more infamous race), Republican Senator Josh Hawley had few fans left of Reagan. But there was a Democratic writer who came to his defense. It’s fascinating how Josh Hawley continues to roll out pro-worker platforms, like payroll support, as well as anti-monopoly policy ideas, progressive analyst and antitrust organizer Matt Stoller tweeted in May 2020 . And yet liberals and leftists use calling Hawley a cheat or a fascist as a social cue within the group for each other.

Why would a declared progressive defend a hard-line conservative? Well, for many Stollers colleagues, that wasn’t so surprising. Stoller, an arsonist in the anti-monopoly movement, advocates a dogmatic focus on challenging corporate power: dismantling monopolies is goal number one, even, it seems, if that means praising figures that liberals regard as villains. After all, a few years earlier, Hawley had become the first state attorney general to sue Google on antitrust charges.

For critics, Stoller has tunnel vision; its focus on antitrust policy at all costs is a recipe for political ruin. But Stoller doesn’t seem to be buying into a hyper partisan strategy. As one Biden official puts it, he is fluent in Republican. Stoller puts it another way: Republicans believe different things than we do. It’s just the reality, he says. And you can try to play politics and work where you overlap, or you can choose to say, I’m not going to try to get cancer patients the drugs they need at a reasonable price.

As a resurgence of interest in breaking up big business sweeps Washington, staunch conservatives recalibrating their ruling parties’ de facto support for business is part of what figures like GOP sense. Marco Rubio (Florida) and JD Vance (Ohio) call realignment Nancy Scola profiles Stoller, whose Gladiator presence on Twitter and influence over the Biden administration (he maintains a direct line with the White House, says the Columbia law professor and former Bidens point of contact on White House competition, Tim Wu) helped make him arguably the most important person breathing new life into the idea that the government should break monopolies wherever they hide.

According to Stoller, the ideal political setup is to have political opponents try to oppose each other’s anti-monopoly, that’s the only way to achieve the antitrust vision, writes Scola. And if burning nominal allies is what it takes to create that future, then for Stoller, at least driving everyone crazy is worth it.

He’s not the guy I want sitting across from President Xi [Jinping] … or sitting opposite [President Vladimir] Putin and trying to solve what’s going on in Ukraine, if you can’t see around the corner [Disney CEO] Bob Iger has created for you.

Can you guess who said that about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis? Scroll down for the answer.**

MAGA fever has yet to strike for some voters. | Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Yes, society could really collapse Knock on wood, but so far the death and destruction that former President Donald Trump predicted when he was indicted has not materialized. That doesn’t mean they were clear, but especially if conservatives have a choice between swallowing another Democratic presidential victory or pushing for a Republican victory by Trumpian, even Jan. 6-style. Full-scale civil war is not the only danger, write Steven Simon (of MIT’s Center for International Studies) and Jonathan Stevenson (of the International Institute for Strategic Studies). As the 2024 elections approach, the threat of political violence and civil collapse will only increase. And despite everything U.S. national security and law enforcement officials have learned since Jan. 6, the country is still unprepared for a far-right uprising.

The media trial of the century barely started on Tuesday before ending abruptly with a landmark $787.5 million settlement between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News. Here are some tips to make it look like you were actually following. (From Ankush Khardori)

Be sure to mention Tuesday’s most hilarious development when Fox News spokesperson Caley Cronin was kicked out of the courtroom after violating a court order against taking pictures. According to the judge, Cronin then turned around sharply and denounced the others in the audience as she walked away. There is too much symbolism right now to unpack in this space. Use your imagination and enjoy.

There’s no doubt that the timing of the settlement when the opening arguments were supposed to begin was unusual, but the possibility that Fox might end up throwing in the towel had been clear for some time, despite the usual bluster. The network suffered major setbacks during the pre-trial trial which had drained much of his prepared defense.

The media have already predicted that Smartmatic, which is also continue the network on similar alleged lies, can succeed where Dominion failed to take down the network. Don’t count on it. Foxs attorneys likely weighed the cost of a comparable settlement with Smartmatic when it decided to resolve the Dominions case.

The network had been claiming for months that a loss could negatively impact the entire industry, but instead the case bolstered support for the existing defamation law framework. The bar is high for plaintiffs suing the media, but not insurmountable, at least when the lies are indisputable and repeated over time. This was well-documented and egregious media malpractice, and Fox deserved to pay handsomely for it.

Elon Musk gestures as he is interviewed by Fox News host Tucker Carlson on April 13, 2023. | Fox News via AP

Why AI scares Elon Musk After kicking NPR off Twitter, spitting out a steady stream of culture war shitposts, and blowing up his working relationship with Twitter Files writer Matt Taibbi, Elon Musk has finally reached the stage in his bizarre political evolution where he emerges from a cocoon filled with epic memes to spread its (straight) wings on the Tucker Carlsons show. But the worldview he presented to the Fox host in a two-part interview earlier this week wasn’t just liberal versus conservative. The tech mogul opened the interview with his fears about the threat AI poses to humanity, arguing for the creation of a new regulatory agency to address the risk. But it’s not exactly anti-AI; rather he believes that an AI with no expression restrictions is an AI based, if you want to get a fuller picture of humanity, in all its complexities, what might make humans too interesting to put down? Like all questions about general artificial intelligence, or unicorns, or little green men, it’s impossible to answer if an AI dataset including every racist invective @Groyper69420 has ever hurled at Twitter users unsuspecting will love or dislike humanity in their digital mind, writes Musk interpreter Derek Robertson. But Musk’s belief that uncensored AI voice platforms will ultimately benefit humanity more than their currently existing counterparts aligns with his overarching view of progress as a kind of survival of the fittest.

move, Moby-Dick In a star-studded review, Kirkus calls The Bet: A Story of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murderthe new book released this week longtime New Yorker writer David Grann, a gripping story of a shipping scandal. The plot, in broad strokes: After the Bet, an English ship, crashed on a desolate island in 1741, its crew including the young John Byron, future grandfather of the factionalized poet. When some of them finally managed to find their way back to England, they shared very different accounts of what had happened, accusing each other of mutiny, a crime worth hanging. This stunning piece of historical research reads as if Grann was really there; you can practically feel the sea mist salting your face. Grann plunges the reader into the crushing depths of despair, where pretension is washed away and only the truth of human character, emaciated and half-mad with scurvy, endures. This is the real subject of the book: the truth and how to find it. What could be more relevant in our political times of division and misinformation, when just like the crew of the ill-fated Bet we cannot agree on what is real, let alone who is responsible? (From Dylon Jones)

**Who dispelled the answer: It was former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, criticizing DeSantis’ high profile fight with Disney, who placed the apparent 2024 nominee at odds with the longstanding GOP friendliness to large companies. I don’t think Ron DeSantis is a conservative, based on his actions toward Disney, Christie added.

