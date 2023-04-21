Marriott International Inc CEO Anthony Capuano meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Marriott International Inc announced its Chairman and CEO Anthony Capuano’s recent visit to India during which he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also highlighted the company’s commitment to increasing its presence in India. During the visit, which ran from April 10-14, the company opened JW Marriott Goa, its 150th hotel in South Asia, as well as Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills, a Tribute Portfolio Resort. Additionally, the company announced plans to open 15 hotels this year in South Asia across its luxury, premium and select brand segments. Marriott also plans to launch the Moxy brand debut in India with the planned openings of Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud and Moxy Mumbai Andheri West in 2024.

During his tour of the country, Capuano was one of the guest speakers at the Hotel Investment Conference South Asia (HICSA) in Bengaluru and met with Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy to discuss capitalizing on India’s presidency of the G20 to accelerate the development of the industry. A highlight of his visit was his meeting with Prime Minister Modi to discuss the company’s plans for continued growth in the region. Accompanying the meeting was Ranju Alex, Marriott’s regional vice president for South Asia. India is one of Marriott’s key global markets and the company is building a diverse leadership talent pool, with a focus on supporting women in leadership positions, a topic that was discussed during the meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

India is known for its rich culture and heritage, and it was wonderful to be back to experience India’s legendary hospitality, Capuano said. I am grateful to Prime Minister Modi and the Government of India for highlighting their clear economic vision and how Marriott can best help advance their goals for the travel and hospitality industry. We are committed to positioning India as a premier global destination for travel and tourism and will continue to work with our hotel owners to showcase the attributes of India’s vast national parks and wildlife unique to its rich cultural heritage, both to domestic travelers and those from around the world.

Marriott International is currently present in over 40 cities with 140 hotels across 16 brands in India. The company is focused on advancing development in secondary and tertiary markets to attract both business and leisure visitors. Marriott has launched its brands in places like Mussoorie, Pushkar, Mahabalipuram, Raipur, Siliguri, Bilaspur, and more recently in cities like Tiruchirappalli and Shillong where Marriott was the first international brand to enter the market. These openings fuel economic growth, support local employment, and drive interest and tourism to these areas that directly and indirectly benefit an extended supply chain. To meet the growing demand for leisure travel, Marriott plans to expand its portfolio in key markets such as Jaipur, Corbett, Coorg, Shimla and Pahalgham.

Marriott is excited to advance the hospitality industry across India, Capuano said. We are committed to India’s economic growth and plan to be present in over 50 cities over the next two years, creating 10,000 new jobs.