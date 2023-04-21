a history of two lawsuits Minnesota Lawyer





It was the best of times, it was the worst of times

Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities (1859)

The ongoing criminal case against former President Donald Trump in New York has sucked up much of the air surrounding the legal woes he’s been embroiled in.

The case of misdemeanor and felony charges for disguising the $130,000 paid to adult film star and director Stormy Danielsright ahead of the 2016 presidential election as legal fees is not scheduled for its next hearing until December, a nine-month gestation period following his high-profile arraignment and not-guilty plea earlier this month.

But other criminal investigations that could lead to multiple prosecutions are underway. They include an ongoing investigation into Trump’s business practices in New York State; his alleged attempt to overturn the vote in Georgia in the 2020 election; the taking and keeping of classified documents and other hidden government documents at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida; as well as its role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection on the United States Capitol, as well as other emerging issues regarding the business activities of former presidents before the White House and its post-presidential fundraising practices.

Each, some, or none of them could result in additional criminal charges, possibly parallel to or even preceding the case of silence.

Meanwhile, a pair of other Trump-related civil cases have been launched and set to proceed.

One, though not directly involving him, has gained wide notoriety: a parallel litigation between two voting machine companies against Fox News for spreading lies about their roles in the 2020 election. is directly involved in the other, effectively two related cases, in which he is a named defendant sued by a woman who claims to have been repeatedly sexually assaulted and verbally slandered.

Each of these legal issues is based, in whole or in part, on defamation claims.

Dominion Libel

A lawsuit, brought by Dominion Voting System, against Fox News was the subject of a highly publicized settlement last week in Dominion Voting Systems, Inc. v. Fox News Network, LLC, 21-C-03-257 EMP (Del. Super. Ct. 2021) for a whopping $787.5 million, a significant sum but only a touch in Foxs bucket, a database said assets of $4 billion.

Since much of the payout may be covered by Fox’s insurance, it might not significantly hurt the company’s bottom line, although a derivative shareholder lawsuit filed in Delaware on the eve of the scheduled trial says otherwise. Plus, any financial loss can likely be outweighed by revenue from its crop of loyal advertisers like Minnesota-based bedding maker My Pillow, whose owner Mike Lindell happens to be a defendant in another ongoing defamation lawsuit by Dominion.

The settlement of the defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion, a supplier of voting machines, could be a precursor to a parallel $2.7 billion lawsuit brought by Smartmatic, a supplier of voting software, alleging that Fox broadcast several lies that voting devices fraudulently cost Trump the election in 2020.

The two voting machine companies have also filed similar lawsuits against a host of others, including Trump’s post-election Big Lie lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell, who have appeared on Fox news shows , as well as the Minnesota-based pillow maker and major expense. Fox Announcer, Lindell.

There has also been spin-off litigation, including a lawsuit filed by a former Fox producer who is suing the network based on the claim that she was coerced by her attorneys into giving false testimony in the litigation. .

Another case was also settled under the radar less than two weeks before the Dominion’s denouement. Introduced by a Venezuelan businessman accused on Fox of orchestrating a voting machinery process to return votes cast for Trump to Joe Biden, the lawsuit, Khalil v. Fox Corp., 21 Civ. 10248 (SDNY 2021) was settled by the network for an undisclosed amount.

These varied cases, like that of the Dominion, rest on the establishment of genuine malice, that is, the conscious falsity or reckless disregard of the truth, according to the standard established nearly six decades ago in New York Times Co.v. Sullivan, 376 US 254 (1964), which applies to corporate claims, as well as matters of public interest.

The Times doctrine, moreover, faces legislative and, perhaps, judicial challenges these days. Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and unsuccessful 2008 vice presidential candidate on the Republican ticket, is seeking to overturn the dismissal of her lawsuit against the Times due to lack of actual malice in a case currently pending in the 2nd Circuit at Palin v .New York Tine Co., No. 22-558 (2nd Cur. 2022). He argues that the New York Times standard should be gutted or relaxed, a position that two of the Supreme Court justices, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, have indicated they favor.

The state of Florida is enacting legislation that would effectively dismantle the New York Times doctrine there, a proposal championed by its governor, Ron DeSantis, an undeclared candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

The most powerful defence, which will undoubtedly be heard in all cases that actually come to trial, is some form of opinion claim. It was not that broadcasters were affirming opinions, but that they were reporting the opinions of others that were constitutionally protected by free speech under both the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and the parallel provision of Article 1, Section 8 of the New York Constitution, of the jurisdiction where Fox is headquartered. This defense rests on a New York case, Brian v. Richardson, 211 AD2d 413 (NY App. Ct. 1995) in which the highest court in the state held that the dissemination of false statements made by others is not subject to prosecution unless it is obvious to a reasonable person. observer that opinions do not constitute statements of demonstrable fact. In the now-settled Dominion case and the others that follow in his legal footprints, Fox argues that this principle applies to his broadcasting of matters of important public interest and that he was merely a conduit for those statements. subjective without approving them.

The closest parallel in Minnesota law is a version of the privilege of fair and precise reporting, as evidenced by Larson v. Gannett Co., Inc., 940 NW2d 120 (Minn. 2020) cert. refused (2020).

This case, settled by the parties on remand by the Minnesota Supreme Court, supports the proposition that a fair and accurate account of statements made by law enforcement about alleged criminal behavior, which has no subsequently not substantiated, does not constitute prosecutable defamation.

Carroll Suitcases

The other lawsuit, actually two of them, also involves defamation as well as other issues. They are brought in by E. Jean Carroll, a New York-based journalist and author, who claimed in a book that she was sexually assaulted in the dressing room of a New York City department store at an unspecified time. in the mid-1990s by Trump, long before he ran for president. This lawsuit claims he defamed her when he said Carroll fabricated the accusation of selling a book she wrote, while he was at the White House in response to questions from reporters.

That case is currently in limbo, pending a ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on whether the former president is immune from libel suits because the statements were made in the as part of his presidential duties while a federal employee, which would bring the lawsuit under the Federal Tort Claim Act, 28 US 171, which prohibits libel suits against federal employees.

But there is a related lawsuit which is scheduled for trial on Tuesday, April 25, a week after the Dominion case began, but which was later settled. Unlike the Dominion case, which unfolded in state court in Delaware, where Fox is headquartered, the Carroll case, brought to a citizenship diversity issue, will proceed in federal court in Manhattan. , not too far from where Trump was arrested and indicted earlier this month.

Initiated late last year, it claims sexual assault, a tort cause of action revived by the enactment of the state’s Adult Survivors Act extending the statute of limitations to resurrect old claims. This is accompanied by a defamation allegation based on statements Trump made on social media, including his own social truth, after leaving the White House, in which he called his assault claim a hoax and of lying and said she was engaged in a scam and scam, among other write-offs. His opinion defenses have already been ruled unenforceable by the trial judge who is prepared to take the case to a federal jury in Manhattan unless, as in the Dominion case, there is a last-minute settlement.

Minnesota Matters

Carroll’s assault complaint under New York’s revival law resembles Minnesota’s handling of some similar issues.

The general statute of limitations for sexual assault here is six years under Minn. Stat. 541.07. But a decade ago, the legislature extended the statute of limitations for people who claim assaults that occurred before May 23, 2013, when they were under 18. The state’s criminal statute of limitations for most felony assaults, first through fourth degree, has been extended. under Minnesota Stat. 609.342-345 at nine years and removed for those occurring after September 2021.

Carroll’s defamation charges against the ex-president are similar to those asserted by seven women against disgraced entertainer Bill Cosby, who publicly accused them of lying after claiming he sexually assaulted them. The women’s defamation claims were settled by Cosby for an undisclosed amount in 2019, years before his criminal conviction for sexually assaulting another woman was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in Cosby v. Commonwealth, 252 83d 109 (Pa. 2021).

It remains to be seen how the Carroll litigation will play out against the former president, and what will happen in subsequent lawsuits against Fox over the Big Lie ex-presidents’ campaign remonstrances.

These cases reflect the ongoing tribulations the former president faces in the civilian arena, criminal prosecutions notwithstanding. By the time they’re finally wrapped up, Trump may feel like the title character, Sydney Carton, in Dickens’ classic novel A Tale of Two Cities about the French Revolution: It’s a Much Better Thing I’m Doing Than I’m Not. have never done; it is a much better rest to which I am going than I have ever known.

OUTLOOK INDICATORS

Standards for Actual Malice in Libel Litigation

Clear and convincing evidence Knowledge of falsity or reckless disregard for truth Defendant had serious doubts as to veracity Careful consideration during appellate review

Marshall H. Tanick is an attorney with the Twin Cities law firm of Meyer Njus Tanick.

