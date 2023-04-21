Politics
Xi Jinping woos US allies and partners like Brazil in defiance of US
BEIJING The President of China, Xi Jinpingrolled out the red carpet for Brazilian leader Luiz Incio Lula da Silvathat he called chinese old friend. I had tea in the garden with or President of France, Emmanuel Macron, who attended a performance by musicians playing an ancient Chinese zither. Xi also spoke by phone with the Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabiaand offered congratulations on Ramad, the holy month for Muslims.
Contrary to a warm nod to world leadersis at animosity directed against the United States. China has rejected attempts by US President Joe Biden’s government to resume high-level diplomatic relations and ease tensions around Taiwan. He also stepped up the campaign to criticize and ridicule the United States and Western-style democracy.
O effort to strengthen ties with Washington’s allies and partnerswhile publicly discrediting the United States, reflects hardening of the position of Beijing and worst moment of the relations between the two countries something categorized by the Chinese leader as an effort by Washington to contain, encircle and suppress China.
For some analysts, the two simultaneous movements are strong indications that Xi is fully convinced that the the relationship between China and the United States, at least for now, does not bring benefits. This scenario has raised concerns that the two powers may be on a collision course, which could lead to serious accidents or even war over Taiwan and other geopolitical issues.
Americans reacted to Chinese diplomatic contacts with close allies at the G7 meeting in Japan, when the group that brings together the world’s most industrialized economies pledged to confront escalating Chinese aggression. Still, Xi has suffered in recent months the kind of backlash he and other Chinese officials had hoped for, visibly eroding some of the alliances that underpin American influence.
During the Chinese leader’s meeting with Lula, the Brazilian president criticized the dominance of the dollar in trade relations and visited the research center of Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant, which faces US sanctions. The French president praised European autonomy and warned against the risk of the bloc being drawn into a war for Taiwan. The Saudi leader hailed China’s growing constructive role in the Middle East, a not-so-subtle boost to contentious US-American relations in the region.
Meanwhile, Chinese state media have warned of the dangers and abuses of US hegemony and criticized the United States over human rights, racism and the use of firearms. . He took advantage of the recent leak of secret Pentagon documents to point out how Washington was spying on its allies. And he poked fun at the fact that the Biden administration hosted a democracy summit last month, describing American democracy as turbulent, confused and in steady decline.
Learn more about the conflicts between China and the United States
Beijing’s hardening demonstrates Chinese frustration with a number of US government attitudes, particularly towards Taiwan, the self-governing island the Chinese want to integrate into their territory. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited the United States this month and met with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy.
Last second Monday, Taiwan announced the purchase of 400 anti-ship missiles from the United States to strengthen defense against a possible Chinese invasion. The largest US military drills in decades with the Philippines are also underway.
These movements reinforce the deepening resentment around the restrictions imposed on the exports of semiconductors to China and the intensification of the exchanges, in the field of security, between Americans and Chinese neighbors like Japan, South Korea , Australia and India.
For Chinese officials, US attempts to renew diplomatic contacts, including a delayed call between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, ring false in the face of what they perceive as growing hostility and provocation. According to statements in Chinese state media, high-level contacts between the two countries can only take place after the United States demonstrates credible sincerity through concrete actions.
The responsibility for the current difficulties in China-US relations does not lie with the Chinese, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in response to a question about the possibility of resuming dialogue with China. Washington and to postpone the visit of the American Secretary of Foreign Affairs. State Anthony Blinken, which was canceled in February after an alleged Chinese spy balloon was discovered over US territory.
The United States should stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, harming Chinese interests and undermining the political foundation of relations between the two countries by reinforcing the need to establish preconditions for relations, added Mr Wang.
The Biden administration says it needs the preconditions to prevent incidents stemming from disagreements in hotly contested areas such as the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, where the Chinese have conducted live ammunition drills in response the Taiwanese president’s trip to the United States. . Without protocols and direct lines of communication, the risk of incidents will remain high as the two countries regularly and often at close range patrol the region.
Beijing sees preconditions as another form of control, as they would expose the United States how far it can push without triggering a Chinese military response. China prefers its red lines remain ambiguous, leaving Washington in the lurch.
The Chinese government suspended most military dialogues with the United States last August when Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. The Pentagon reported last week that Beijing had declined requests to contact US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.
Chinese analysts say the prospects for improving relations between the two countries are remote. For Wu Xinbo, dean of international studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, the modest progress made by the two presidents after meeting in Indonesia in November was lost after the spy balloon incident and the visit of the president of Taiwan .
In China’s view, although Biden displayed a positive attitude in Bali, he does not have a strong desire to improve China-US relations, Wu said. have neither the sincerity nor the ability to improve their relations.
