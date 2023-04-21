Politics
Erdoan launches Black Sea gas deliveries ahead of elections
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Thursday launched Turkey’s first delivery from a Black Sea gas reserve weeks before general elections as Ankara aims for energy independence, Agence France-Presse reported. .
The ceremony comes as Erdoan prepares for a close race on May 14 in what is widely regarded as the most important vote in Turkey’s modern history.
In 2020, the country discovered gas reserves off the coast of Zonguldak in the Black Sea region, which Erdoan hailed at the time as Turkey’s largest natural gas field and a way to wean off the country of its dependence on energy imports.
In June, Turkey began construction of an undersea pipeline to the seabed from the port of Filyos, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Istanbul on the Black Sea coast.
The facility will start producing 10 million cubic meters of gas per day in a first phase – which Erdogan says is expected to reach 40 million cubic meters per day after other wells come online.
Experts say that 10 million cubic meters of gas per day would cover about 6% of Turkey’s annual consumption of 60 billion cubic meters, which would boost the economy.
“This is a historic step on Turkey’s path to energy independence,” Erdoan said at a ceremony in Zonguldak broadcast live on Turkish television.
“When we reach full capacity, we will cover 30% of our country’s gas needs” from Black Sea reserves, he said.
Turkey received 40% of its gas from Russia last year. It also imports gas from Azerbaijan and Iran, and Ankara is looking for ways to diversify supply, especially after Russia launched its war on Ukraine last year.
Inflation in the country is 50.5% and the currency has lost value, making the cost of living hard to bear for most Turks.
