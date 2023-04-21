Judge Seals Billionaire Funding Filings Carroll Lawsuit Vs Trump





The rape trial of E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump will go on trial next week. A federal judge has sealed documents showing whether billionaire Reid Hoffman funded Carroll’s lawsuit. Trump’s legal team plans to oppose the decision. Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

A federal judge has agreed to seal documents showing whether billionaire and prominent Democratic Party donor Reid Hoffman is funding a rape trial against former President Donald Trump.

In an unexplained order on Friday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan granted an attorney for plaintiff E. Jean Carroll’s request to keep a set of documents sealed, along with all future filings and hearings on the matter.

“The interest in public access here is minimal, especially since the parties’ previous official documents already provided the public with meaningful access to information on this otherwise irrelevant and tangential topic,” wrote the lawyer for Carroll, Roberta Kaplan, adding that some files may be subject to solicitor-client privilege.

Alina Habba, an attorney representing Trump in the lawsuit, told Insider she would oppose the decision.

In 2019, Carroll, a writer and longtime Elle advice columnist, publicly accused Trump of raping her in the locker room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s. Trump denied the allegations and called Carroll of liar, which led Carroll to file a libel suit against him, which remains pending, and a subsequent battery lawsuit, which is expected to begin trial next week in federal court in Manhattan.

Trump’s attorneys had repeatedly sought to delay the case, to no avail.

On April 13, Habba again asked Judge Kaplan (unrelated to Carroll’s attorney) to delay the trial and reopen the discovery process in the case. Carroll’s legal team, Habba said, had disclosed that a nonprofit funded by Hoffman, founder and former executive chairman of LinkedIn, had paid money to Kaplan’s law firm. The funding, Habba argued, was “particularly relevant to the current case given the political overtones of this case” and Trump’s current campaign in the 2024 presidential race.

In a dueling court filing, Roberta Kaplan said her company was unexpectedly paid for the lawsuit. Funding from Hoffman’s nonprofit, American Future Republic, was used only to pay “certain costs and fees related to the company’s work on Carroll’s behalf.” Carroll has not personally communicated with the nonprofit or its financial supporters, Kaplan said.

“What resources Ms. Carroll’s lawyer was able to obtain obviously has nothing to do with what happened at Bergdorf Goodman and whether Donald Trump lied about Ms. Carroll from June 2019, when this dispute started,” Kaplan wrote.

The judge nonetheless allowed Trump’s lawyers to ask Carroll more deposition questions about whether she knew about the funding, an issue he said might be relevant to jurors assessing her credibility, but declined to ask. postpone the trial.

Judge Kaplan’s deadline for further discovery passed earlier this week. Carroll’s attorney filed several documents related to the matter on Friday, along with his now-approved request to seal them.

The trial, which is expected to last about a week, is scheduled to begin jury selection on Tuesday.

Trump’s lawyers have yet to say whether the former president will attend the trial, and Judge Kaplan is not forcing him to. The judge, however, denied a request by Trump’s lawyers to tell jurors that he was excused from appearing due to logistical and security arrangements related to his appearance in midtown Manhattan.

“The Court notes from Mr. Trump’s campaign website and in the media that he announced earlier this week that he would be speaking at a campaign event in New Hampshire on April 27, 2023, on the third day of the scheduled trial in this case,” the judge wrote in a Thursday order. “If the Secret Service can protect him at this event, surely the Secret Service, Marshals Service and New York City can keep him safe in this very secure federal courthouse.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/carroll-donald-trump-lawsuit-judge-seals-filings-reid-hoffman-funding-2023-4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos