The real power pulling the strings behind Boris Johnson – and it wasn’t Cummings | United Kingdom | News





Boris Johnson’s right-hand man has been revealed – and it might surprise those who thought Dominic Cummings was pulling the strings for the ex-PM. In a new book coming out next month called Johnson at 10: The Inside Story, authors Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell said Boris’ wife Carrie was the voice behind many of his decisions. The book claims Carrie was offered a junior ministerial position in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to “appease her”.

The authors added: “We say that for all the Cummings bluster when the pressure came, Boris listened to Carrie. Symonds was beginning to focus on politics. As she adjusted to her new reality in the very different and restrictive from the Downing Apartment down the street, and when her first child, Wilfred, was born, it became clear to her that Cummings was no longer an asset. “The departures of Javid and then Mark Sedwill had shaken his confidence in him, no longer seeing him as a strategic necessity as he was in the summer of 2019. His relationship with Cummings deteriorated further after Johnson’s illness. “ Dominic Cummings was senior adviser to Boris before stepping down on November 13. The book further described “Carrie’s allies were on the warpath.”

The book also claims that Cummings had come up with a nickname for Carrie – “Princess Nut Nut”. The couple reportedly had a damaged relationship after a conflict of interest. “Cummings thought Johnson was most useful as a ship, while Symond’s firm views often did not match Johnsons,” the book states. “Both inspired great loyalty in their teams, but they also instilled fear in those around them.” LEARN MORE: Emmanuel Macron has become China’s puppet in Europe

An aide told the authors that people find Carrie “difficult, precious and scary”. Carrie married Boris Johnson in 2021 and has two children with the former Prime Minister – Wilfred and Romy. She has worked as a Conservative Party media officer and environmental activist, and remains a senior adviser to ocean conservation charity Oceana, and patron of the Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation.

