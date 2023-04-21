Larry Elder launches White House bid, joining Donald Trump in growing 2024 GOP field





Conservative radio talk show host and former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder is racing for the White House, joining a growing number of contenders taking on former President Donald Trump in the battle for the nomination Republican presidential election of 2024.

Elder announced his presidential run Thursday in an interview on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“America is in decline, but that decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we have to choose a leader who can get us there. That’s why I’m running for the presidency,” Elder wrote in an accompanying statement. .

TRUMP WIDE AHEAD OVER DESANTIS IN EARLY 2024 GOP NOMINATION POLLS

Conservative radio show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop outside the Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Elder, a longtime conservative commentator and nationally popular radio host, easily passed the field of replacement candidates in California’s September 2021 gubernatorial recall election, in which Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom survived convincingly. Elder died facing Newsom a second time when the governor was easily re-elected last year in the heavily blue state.

The former lawyer and author had been flirting with a run for the White House for months, repeatedly saying he was “most likely going to run for president”, with an announcement coming in early spring.

WHO’S IN AND WHO’S ON THE SIDE YOUR GUIDE TO THE 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION RACE

And Elder had pointed to a handful of recent trips to Iowa and New Hampshire, the two states that start the GOP presidential nomination calendar, to meet with conservative leaders and activists in early voting states, and that he s huddled with donors.

The Conservative host, who is black, said he believed some of the main issues in the 2024 election include inflation, energy and border security. But he also stressed that he wanted to shine a light on the plight of American children born to unmarried parents and target what he sees as “this lie about systemic racism.”

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison said in a statement that “when Larry Elder isn’t busy getting close to Donald Trump or repeating conspiracy theories, he’s presenting an extreme agenda that doubles down on the ban on abortion. Elder is so extreme that he even suggested abolishing Medicare entirely.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)

Elder joins a growing group in 2024 that includes Trump, who announced his third run for the White House in November and remains the clear frontrunner in the latest GOP presidential nomination polls.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former United Nations ambassador and former two-term governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley launched her presidential campaign in February, as did multi-millionaire entrepreneur, best-selling author and conservative commentator Vivek Ramaswamy.

Two-term Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis remains on the sidelines in 2024, but is widely expected to enter the race after Florida’s legislative session ends next month. Former Vice President Mike Pence said he would make an announcement for 2024 in the coming weeks.

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina recently launched a presidential exploratory committee. And former two-term governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas is expected to declare his candidacy for president next week in his home state.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and former two-term New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are seriously considering GOP presidential nominations.

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/larry-elder-launches-white-house-bid-joining-donald-trump-growing-gop-2024-field The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos