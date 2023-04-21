Politics
China launches campaign to study Xi Jinping’s thought, forcing CCP members to abide by books
Xi Jinping is simply prolific. Since becoming China’s leader in 2012, he has published more than 40 books: treatises on communist theory, history volumes and collections of speeches.
For the 97 million Communist Party members across the country, each additional publication carries the responsibility to study and learn from Mr. Xi’s newly codified thoughts, whether important dissertations on resistance to formalism and bureaucracy, of a discourse on respecting and safeguarding human rights or on Mr. Xis’ latest edition so far in four volumes, The governance of China.
Being a member of the party has become a real burden, said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, an expert on China politics at Hong Kong Baptist University. He added that many cadres let their party membership expire for this very reason. But for those employed within the state bureaucracy, there is no way out. You have to use your tablet all the time to read endless boring speeches and tick all the boxes related to Xi’s thought.
Mr Xi’s immediate predecessors had their own slightly incomprehensible official doctrines Jiang Zemins Three Represents and Hu Jintaos Scientific Outlook on Development, but Professor Cabestan said Mr Xi’s work is a real great leap backwards on the ideological level.
Xi’s thought is very hollow; no one can explain its true content to me except to repeat a few well-known and worn-out slogans: The common destiny of mankind and The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.
Party members are currently studying hard. With new works by Mr. Xi coming out this month, the Central Committee has launched a party-wide thematic education campaign to help cadres develop a deep understanding of the critical importance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping’s central position in the whole party and establish the guiding role of his ideology.
It’s more than an exercise in learning or learning a few new buzzwords. The official announcement said the latest set of studies will help executives focus their thoughts and efforts and shape their souls.
Such study campaigns serve two main purposes: they emphasize the party’s control over all aspects of policy-making and, in the case of the latest push, Mr. Xi’s centrality to anything and everything. .
Meet the Chinese billionaire who donated to the Trudeau Foundation
China, Ukraine top G7 agenda as foreign ministers meet in Japan
With his personnel placements at the 20th Party Congress, Xi finally has full control at the top levels of all key Party and state organs, Bill Bishop, author of the newsletter Sinocism, wrote this month.
Now he wants to step up the hardening of all systems in the face of growing foreign and domestic risks, remove any remnants of support for former leaders, and unify thought under the banner of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. , with a likely result that the term heavy is finally and officially truncated at the thought of Xi Jinping.
Added to China’s constitution in 2019, Mr. Xis is the only official ideology since Mao Zedong to have thought of the denominator, unlike the theories of other leaders such as Deng Xiaoping and Mr. Jiang and Mr. Hu, although currently with A long coda that analysts have long predicted will be scrapped as Mr. Xi further consolidates his power.
There are indications that the current campaign could build on this. In addition to focusing on Mr. Xi himself, state media coverage has linked him to the Yanan Rectification movement of the 1940s, when Mao led intense purges of rivals and skeptics, leading to the adoption of a constitution endorsing Marxism-Leninism and Mao. Zedong thought as parties guiding ideologies.
China is currently experiencing a new crackdown on corruption at all party levels, with effects felt everywhere from banking to football.
The study campaign is overseen by Cai Qi, the recently appointed party ideology chief and longtime ally of Mr. Xis. On the ground, it is led by Luo Huining, Beijing’s former top representative in Hong Kong, with dozens of core leadership groups dispatched across the country to ensure lessons are properly learned.
While Hong Kong itself is largely spared this, with the territories’ bureaucrats not being members of the Communist Party, Chinese officials in the city have nevertheless encouraged their counterparts to use the party’s innovative theories to study and solve new problems. in Hong Kong.
Mr. Xi’s wisdom is also not intended only for the Chinese public.
This year, he introduced the Global Civilization Initiative, which Gao Xiang, director of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said was this week a counterpoint to perceptions of Western civilization as the endpoint of human history. and an alternative to the current world order. , one that will offer intellectual orientations and guidelines of action for the development and progress of human civilization.
