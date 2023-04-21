Indonesian PDI-P selects Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo as presidential candidate

JAKARTA: The Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P) announced on Friday (April 21st) that Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo would be its presidential candidate for next year’s upcoming elections.

PDI-P leader Megawati Soekarnoputri made the announcement during a party meeting that was streamed online.

(In the name of God), I appoint Ganjar Pranowo, current governor of Central Java and party cadre, I add his functions to become a presidential candidate…, said Mdm Soekarnoputri.

She was accompanied by President Joko Widodo and his daughter Puan Maharani, who heads the political and security unit of the PDI-P.

After Mdm Soekarnoputris’ announcement, Mr. Widodo said that the next leader must continue the fight of the Indonesian people and achieve visions such as uniting citizens and maintaining tolerance in the country.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, said he appreciated Mdm Soekarnoputris’ announcement as the public has a right to know the presidential candidates as the election is approaching.

Mr. Ganjar (Pranowo) is a leader who is close to the people, who always approaches them and who is very ideological, he said.

Following the announcement, Mr. Pranowo said he was honored to have been nominated.

Of course, it won’t be easy, so I ask for your support, he said.

Mr. Pranowo added: I hope I will be able (to run). God willing, I will fight.

Last year, Mr Pranowo indicated his readiness to run for president during an interview with local media outlet BeritaSatu. Pollsters had also continuously ranked Mr. Pranowo as a potential presidential candidate.

Ahead of Friday’s announcement, local media reported that Mdm Soekarnoputri wanted to nominate Puan Maharani – who is also the Speaker of Parliament – as the PDI-P presidential candidate. However, polls have shown that the eligibility of Puan Maharanis is less than 10%.

To nominate a candidate for the presidency, a party must obtain at least 20% of the total number of seats in parliament or obtain 25% of the votes in the previous legislative elections.

The PDI-P is the only party that meets this criterion since it holds 22.26% of the seats in parliament. The other parties must form a coalition if they want to designate a presidential candidate.

Prospective presidential and vice-presidential candidates must then register with the electoral commission in October if they want to contest the polls on February 14, 2024.

According to analysts, a grand coalition for the next Indonesian elections could be considered. The second largest party in parliament, Golkar, formed a coalition with the Partai Amanat Nasional (PAN) and the Partai Persatuan Pembangunan (PPP). Called Koalisi Indonesia Bersatu (KIB), it holds 25.73% of the seats in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the third largest party in parliament, Gerindra, has formed a coalition with the National Awakening Party (PKB). Together, the Koalisi Kebangkitan Indonesia Raya (KKIR) holds 23.66% of the seats in parliament.

The two coalitions and Jokowi had met earlier this month, sparking speculation that a grand coalition might be in the works.

Jokowi, who is a member of the PDI-P, became president of Indonesia in October 2014. A third term in office is constitutionally prohibited. This means Indonesians will elect a new head of state next year to lead the world’s third-largest democracy.