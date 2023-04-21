Trump, Jan. 6 suspects score hit with star-studded prison chant





WASHINGTON (AP) The song is simple and metallic, but that hasn’t stopped it from being embraced by former President Donald Trump and his allies in their campaign to rewrite history of the deadly Capitol Riot.

The tune Justice for All features the Stars and Stripes sung by a group of defendants, including a known Nazi sympathizer, imprisoned for their alleged roles in the January 2021 uprising, overlaid with Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Recorded on a prison phone line, the national anthem sounds more like a dirge than a celebration.

Despite its low fidelity, Justice for All has attracted a lot of fans. Trump, a Republican, played it at a recent rally in Waco, Texas, as footage of Capitol rioters paraded behind him on a large screen, and the song last month’s $1.29 is briefly rose to No. 1 on iTunes, supplanting artists such as Miley. Cyrus and Taylor Swift.

Extremism and propaganda experts say the song is another example of how Trump and his most ardent allies are trying to cover up an avalanche of evidence proving the Capitol riot was anything but an act of resistance. patriotic.

And it shows how these revisionists have dug deep into authoritarian manuals that rely heavily on the use of national identity to sway public opinion. In this case, Trump and his allies are ironically relying on America’s most patriotic song in their efforts to whitewash an insurgency that has killed five and injured more than 120 police stations, experts have said.

It should come as no surprise that this propaganda is effective, but it’s shocking to see this in this country,” said Federico Finchelstein, director of the history department at the New School for Social Research in New York, an expert in authoritarian misinformation. “What they are asking is that reality be put aside for the loyalty of the leader. And that leader in this case is Donald Trump.

Law enforcement officials who battled the rioters are appalled, calling the song a cynical effort to mislead Americans about the truth of what happened in the Jan. 6 attack.

Some of these people are trying to get people up, and some of these people are just using it to make money, said Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who was awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal for his actions. January 6th. may believe what they want to believe, but that’s real life.

Polls show Americans remain divided by ideology when it comes to their opinion of Jan. 6. A survey last year by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about half believe Trump’s involvement warrants criminal charges. A second poll found that only about 4 in 10 Republicans remember the attack as very violent or extremely violent.

Those doubts have been fueled by far-right cable TV hosts and podcasters who have spent two years pushing outlandish theories to lessen the horror of that murderous day.

The Jan. 6 defendants, who tearfully apologized and expressed remorse in court, are now bragging about their participation or seeking to profit from it. Groups have sprung up to sell t-shirts emblazoned with Free the Jan. 6 Protesters and other merchandise that seeks to present the rioters as principled protesters. Many say they are trying to raise money for the January 6 defendants and their families.

A noose as protesters gather on the west side of the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021 (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP)

This is the case with the groups behind Justice for All, or so they claim. Much like in other business ventures involving diehard Trump supporters and conspiracy theorists, it’s hard to pin down even basic facts about song production and profits.

The song producers won’t say how much the song earned, how the proceeds will be split among the Jan. 6 defendants, or identify the vast majority of the twenty-something contestants on the recording. They were, however, eager to tout the songs’ success.

Buh Bye Miley, Taylor, Rihanna and all the others who have spent millions trying to secure the coveted No. 1 spot, wrote one of the producers, Kash Patel, on Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social , March 21th. Hello new Music Mogul @ real Donald Trump. We just brought a flamethrower to the music industry.

Then-President Donald Trump recorded a video statement in an effort to disperse rioters in the U.S. Capitol, on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC. (House Select Committee via AP)

Claiming the top spot may provide bragging points, but conquering the iTunes ranking isn’t what it once was as the number of people downloading music has plummeted given the popularity of streaming services like Spotify.

Aside from the $1.29 download, vinyl records of the song are sold online in different color combinations, with prices ranging from $99.99 to $199.99.

Released in early March, the song is associated with The Justice for All Project, Inc., a non-profit organization registered the same month with an address in Sarasota, Florida. Ed Henry, a former Fox News personality, is listed as the organization’s director and is credited to Patel as producer of Justice for All.

Another director of the nonprofit is Tom Homan, a former immigration and customs enforcement officer under Trump. He is also the CEO of The America Project, a Florida group that has spent millions trying to undermine trust in the United States. elections. The group sponsored conferences for election deniers, helped fund the partisan and flawed review of Arizona ballots after the 2020 election, and now has chapters in several states.

Supporters of President Donald Trump, including Doug Jensen, center, clash with U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside the Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta , Queue)

The America Project was founded in 2021 by Michael Flynn, a former Army general who briefly served as Trump’s national security adviser, and Patrick Byrne, the founder of online retailer Overstock.com. In a series of text messages, Byrne confirmed to The Associated Press that The America Project helped create the song.

Obfuscating the song’s genesis further: His record label is listed as Mailman Media, a for-profit company that didn’t register in Florida until February. It is unclear which organization receives proceeds from the song. Mailman Media’s involvement was first reported by Forbes.

A spokeswoman for Patel and Henry declined to answer questions about the song or the irony of using it in this way. The Star-Spangled Banner was written by Francis Scott Key after the British bombardment of Ft. McHenry in the War of 1812. Weeks earlier, the Redcoats had burned down the US Capitol; it was the last time the building had been the scene of such a violent attack.

A video of former US President Donald Trump speaking is posted as the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol continues to release the findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, June 13, 2022. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

Others working to help Capitol Riot defendants and their families said they also had little idea how the song would help their cause.

None of the organizations working on it know how the money will be spent or how it will help the Jan 6 defendants, said Trennis Evans, a Jan 6 participant who runs a legal advocacy group for other defendants known as of Condemned. UNITED STATES. Evans pleaded guilty last year to a federal misdemeanor for illegally entering the Capitol.

The 20 inmates singing in the J6 prison choir represent just a tiny fraction of the 1,000 people charged with federal crimes related to the riot. More than 600 have pleaded guilty or been convicted, and more than 450 have been sentenced, more than half of them to prison terms ranging from seven days to 10 years.

Only one member of the choir has been identified: Nazi sympathizer Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, who is currently serving four years in prison for his January 6 actions. Hale-Cusanelli is a family friend of Cynthia Hughes, a New Jersey woman who runs a separate fundraising organization. for the defendants of January 6. A spokeswoman for Hughes confirmed Hale-Cusanelli’s participation in the song, but said Hughes was too busy to answer questions.

Before joining the mob that stormed the United States Capitol, Hale-Cusanelli was an Army reservist who sometimes wore his mustache like Hitler and alarmed his colleagues with his comments about women and Jews.

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli. (Department of Justice)

Prosecutors alleged the 33-year-old New Jersey man urged other rioters to move forward; video footage captured him shouting profanity at the police and shouting that the revolution will be televised!

On the witness stand during his trial, Hale-Cusanelli said he did not realize Congress had met on Capitol Hill or was in session that day, to certify the victory. of Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election on Trump.

I know it sounds silly, but I’m from New Jersey, Hale-Cusanelli said. In all my studies, I didn’t know that there was a real building called the Capitol. It’s embarrassing and silly.

The judge said Hale-Cusanellis’ claim was highly dubious. Prosecutors called it a lie. A jury found him guilty of criminal obstruction of official process and four related misdemeanors. A lawyer for Hale-Cusanelli did not return messages seeking comment.

At his sentencing in September, like many of the Jan. 6 defendants, Hale-Cusanelli expressed regret for his role in the attack.

My behavior that day was unacceptable, and I dishonored my uniform and dishonored the country, he told the judge before being sentenced to four years in federal prison.

If there is any type of service I can provide to repair damage to the Capitol building or injuries or anything done to the Capitol or to the Metro Police,” he told the judge, “I stand ready to do whatever that duty might be.

He became a performer, sort of on a song that seeks to recast himself as a patriot, not a rioter.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-january-6-suspects-score-hit-with-star-spangled-prison-dirge/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

