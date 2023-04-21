Yellen’s speech on China delivered a dose of optimism. Will China reciprocate?

Text size





About the Author:Brian P. Kleinis the founder of RidgePoint Global, a strategic consulting firm, and a former US diplomat.

A rare glimpse of optimism returned to US-China relations today as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke of room for nuanced diplomacy. But talking about win-win economic relations will not be enough to significantly improve US-China relations.

Yellens’ comments were delivered in a speech on U.S.-China economic relations at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies. She spoke for almost an hour, but did not say what Beijing most wanted to hear, which was that the United States would lift existing sanctions or import restrictions on products in strategically important sectors such as than technology.

Yellen managed to strike a delicate balance between national security and economic concerns, touching on all the familiar talking points, from defending American national interests and supporting human rights, to being open to greater cooperation. economic. She reiterated the primacy of national security in economic affairs and said proposals to limit certain U.S. foreign investment in China were under consideration.

The climax of her speech to potentially kick-start better relationships came when she said the goal was not to use these tools to gain competitive economic advantage. It is an effective message in a busy moment.

She followed up with calls for better communication, mentions of healthy competition, and reiterated what other senior officials have said recently, which is that the United States was not seeking to decouple from China, which which, she pointed out, would be disastrous for both parties. Where the United States and China could and should cooperate, she noted, is on debt relief and climate change. Neither show signs of significant breakthroughs.

Although she said the world is big enough for both countries to prosper, the analysis of the words is unlikely to convince Beijing’s power brokers. National security and gaining economic advantage are synonymous for Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader. Yellens’ speech also lacked concrete new initiatives. She had no new vision of a future in which countries with such divergent worldviews could find a way to compromise. And its emphasis on limiting a narrow range of economic activities for national security reasons, chip technology for example, is unlikely to be seen as less offensive than restricting a range of trade and investment.

High-level talks have stalled. Planned visits by Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are suspended. Increasingly belligerent language on both sides of the Pacific about decoupling and a possible invasion of Taiwan is outweighing calls for increased communication and engagement, long a feature of Washington political circles. Calls for greater cooperation were reminiscent of another era, when a poorer China was lured by the lure of wealth and good fortune in exchange for openness and reform. Those days are long gone.

Current US policy toward China still does not accept the country as it is, seeing it only as Washington would like it to be. The political and economic values ​​between these two world powers do not align, from their visions of collectivist rights versus individual rights to the state versus private markets. There are fewer and fewer incentives that can alter the course of chilling relationships. There is no simple answer to the problems posed by competing worldviews that complicate an already complex relationship.

It’s no secret that Xi sees the US in decline and with it a historic opportunity for Beijing to rewrite the rules of the road for international power deals that put China squarely in the driver’s seat. He announced his vision of China’s role in the world in speeches at the Communist Party Congress last fall and to his new government officials of the National People’s Congress earlier this year. It did not emphasize compliance with existing international rules. Everything China does fits into this larger vision of itself as a resurgent, influential and wealthy nation to be treated as equals with other world powers.

Obstacles to Xi realizing this dream abound, including, as Yellen acknowledged, an aging population, shrinking workforce, debt problems and increasingly limited gains. government infrastructure spending. Beijing also faces growing solidarity between countries that see China’s encroachment on land and sea as a sign of things to come if they don’t unite and oppose this expansionism.

Her balancing act nearly complete, Yellen stressed that both countries share responsibility for keeping competition out of conflict and that neither she nor President Biden sees the world as a zero-sum game where one country wins. and the other loses. The world is big enough for the United States and China to prosper, she noted, and the United States was ready to find a way forward while protecting its own interests, if China played its part. She made a point of mentioning that Chinese immigrants are welcome in the United States

Yellen said she plans to visit China when the time is right, without giving details.

The Biden administration can go no further by trying to meet Xi halfway. The commitment to avoid conflict must be good enough for Beijing to re-establish talks with so little room for compromise.

The question remains whether Beijing is ready to share this optimism.

Guest comments like this are written by writers outside of the Barrons Newsroom and MarketWatch. They reflect the views and opinions of the authors. Submit comment proposals and other comments to[email protected].