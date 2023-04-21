Powerful anti-abortion group threatens to oppose Trump in 2024 for not being more extreme on abortion





Donald Trump is a dangerous authoritarian who, as we have said time and time again, should never again be allowed within 1,000 feet of the White House. One of the many reasons for this is the fact that he is deeply anti-abortion and was instrumental in overturning Roe v. Wade. Yet, according to a powerful conservative political advocacy group, the ex-president and current presidential candidate is not anti-abortion enough.

On Thursday, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America released a searing response to Trump’s statement to the Washington Post that states should decide abortion laws, instead of having a nationwide ban. (The Trumps campaign comment came amid a story about how the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision and Republican policies more broadly regarding abortion have hurt parties’ midterm campaign performance and threaten to do the same in 2024.) President Trump’s assertion that the Supreme Court has referred the issue of abortion solely to the states is a completely inaccurate reading of the Dobbs decision and is a morally indefensible position for a presidential candidate. self-declared pro-life presidency, said SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser. Life is a matter of human rights, not state rights. We will oppose any presidential candidate who refuses to adopt at least a 15-week national standard to end painful late-term abortions while allowing states to implement new protections.

Since he took credit for the Supreme Court’s 2022 overturning of Roe, that credit was very much due, given his appointment of three vehement anti-abortion judges he installed at the Court for the specific purpose of overturning the landmark decision. Trump has been extremely silent on the issue of reproductive rights. . Even he apparently realized this was a losing issue for Republicans.

As the Post notes, Trump has barely spoken on the issue, telling advisers he thinks it’s a tough one for Republicans and not something he should focus his time on. He also chose not to mention abortion in November when he launched his third candidacy and, according to the outlet, did not mention the issue at all in private meetings at an RNC donor retreat in Nashville last weekend. (According to the Post, a polling note, authored by GOP strategist and longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, showing that 80% of voters disagreed with the Dobbs decision was distributed to attendees at retirement.)

While Ron DeSantis, Trump’s main potential opponent, doesn’t appear to have offered his views on a nationwide abortion ban, SBA Pro-Life Americas has declared a prerequisite for 2024 support, the group is presumably enough. satisfied with the Governor of Florida. Last week, he signed a six-week abortion ban in Florida, barring women from undergoing the medical procedure at a time when many people don’t even know they’re pregnant. Speaking to CNN, a GOP fundraiser familiar with the governors’ political operation predicted the move would be great in the primaries but not good in the general election. But you have to go see the general, the person said.

For now, it seems likely that Trump will try to stay away from the issue and, if pressed, probably wouldn’t try to go any further towards DeSantis’ right, not because he is a reasonable person who believes in the freedom to procreate, but because he seems to rightly understand that it would cost him votes. But, of course, you never know with this guy who, once upon a time, was pro-choice.

