Dominic Raab resigns after review found he was too dumb

Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has resigned after an independent inquiry criticized his treatment of civil servants, the result of a months-long saga that cost Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a key ally and undermined his promise to restore professionalism of the government.

Friday’s report found Raab was abrasive, aggressive and intimidating towards non-political officials during his previous terms as ministers. In an incident while serving as foreign minister between 2019 and 2021, he was found to have behaved in a way that involved misuse or abuse of power in a way that undermines or humiliate.

A defiant Raab, 49, denounced the investigation by an outside employment law expert as a Kafkaesque saga, writing in the Daily Telegraph that he was deprived of safeguards enjoyed by most people. In his resignation letter to Sunak, he said the report set a dangerous precedent, but he was nonetheless bound to accept the outcome of the investigation.

Sunak said in hisanswerthat he accepted Raab’s resignation with great sadness. He later appointed Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden as his deputy and appointed Alex Chalk as Justice Secretary.

The resignation strips Sunak of one of his closest allies just six months after taking power, pledging to restore professionalism after the scandals and chaos of the Boris Johnson and Liz Truss eras. But the ruling Conservative Party needed to move quickly before local elections are held across England in less than two weeks.

Sunak’s only chance of closing the gap with Labor is if voters think he’s running a capable government focused on their priorities, said Luke Tryl, a former government adviser who is now director of research firm More. in Common.

Party leaders have previously warned they could lose up to 1,000 seats amid a cost of living crisis and voter discontent after 13 years of Tory rule.

Intimidating, Aggressive

Labor law specialist Adam Tolley was appointed by Sunak in November to investigate the charges against Raab. In total, Tolley had reviewed eight formal complaints about Raab’s tenure in three government departments prior to the Sunak administration.

In his report, Tolley said:

In a meeting while he was Foreign Secretary, Raab acted in an intimidating manner, along the lines of unreasonable and persistent aggressive behavior.

Regarding the Foreign Office complaint, Raab’s conduct involved misuse or abuse of power in a way that undermines or humiliates.

Raab, in his first term as Justice Secretary, has at times been abrasive, in the sense of a personal style that is and feels intimidating or insulting to the individual.

Raab described the work of some justice officials as totally unnecessary and lamentable, but did not intend by the conduct described to upset or humiliate.

Raab’s conduct as Brexit Secretary was not offensive, malicious or insulting.

There had been a series of inaccurate and misleading reports about the investigation.

There was no convincing evidence that Raab yelled at individuals or swore at anyone.

Read the full investigation report here

Raab interpreted the report as showing that I had not once, in four and a half years, swore or yelled at anyone, much less thrown anything or otherwise physically intimidated anyone, or sought intentionally to put anyone down.

He apologized for any unintended stress or offense he may have caused, while reiterating that Ministers must be able to give direct critical feedback on briefings and submissions to senior officials, in order to setting the standards and driving the reform that the public expects of us.

Nonetheless, Tolley’s findings add to the sense that a toxic atmosphere has developed between the ruling Conservative Party and the politically neutral body of civil servants that keeps the government going. The union for senior FDA officials says one in six members say they have experienced or witnessed bullying or harassment in departments in the past year.

That’s more than a bad apple or two, FDA Deputy Secretary General Amy Leversidge told Bloomberg Radio on Friday. And these behaviors are becoming more and more prevalent.

Leversidge said Johnsons decision not to punish then Home Secretary Priti Patel in 2020 after she was found to have breached ministerial code in her treatment of staff created a situation where it’s somewhat free for all, and ministers can see no consequences for their actions.

Williamson, Zahawi

Raab was the second-highest-ranking member of government, holding the joint roles of deputy prime minister and justice secretary under Sunak and former prime minister Boris Johnson. He also served as Foreign Secretary and Brexit Secretary.

He is the third cabinet member to leave under Sunak, after Gavin Williamson quit amid separate bullying allegations, and former Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi also lost his job after being found guilty of having violated the ministerial code for declarations on his tax affairs.

Raab’s departure risks angering rank-and-file lawmakers who might have preferred the government to resist what they see as unfair attacks from the unelected public service. But for Tryl, every second the Tories spend trying to defend Dominic Raab risks alienating voters.

Sunak is widely expected to hold a general election in 2024 and try to build a narrative of competence and stability to overturn the opposition Labor Party’s double-digit lead.

Downing Street would be well advised to tell grumpy backbench MPs, if they want to keep their jobs next year to stop indulging in civil service bashing, accept that it has to go and move on , said Tryl.

With help from Lizzy Burden and Yuan Potts.