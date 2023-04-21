Christie complains about lack of criticism from GOP Trump: ‘It’s like he’s Voldemort’





Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie lamented the lack of Republican criticism of former President Donald Trump by referring to Harry Potter villain Voldemort as “the one who must not be named.”

Christie made the joke Thursday at a small event in New Hampshire, where he criticized fellow Republicans for not more actively pushing back against Trump.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who is seriously considering a second Republican presidential campaign, headlines a roundtable on addiction, recovery and law enforcement in Rochester, New Hampshire (Fox News)

Christie continued, “You’re not going to beat someone up by closing your eyes, clicking your heels three times and saying, ‘There’s no place like home.’

The former governor’s comment echoed remarks from a similar trip to New Hampshire last month. The state is holding the first all-around primary and second in the GOP presidential nomination calendar.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a 2024 election campaign rally in Waco, Texas. ((Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images))

Christie argued he has the debate chops to potentially knock out Trump, should he face the former president, who is now five months into his third run for the White House and remains the clear frontrunner in the front row. Republican primary polls.

Christie pointed to a decision next month.

“It’s an ongoing process. You investigate in three different ways,” Christie explained. “The first is to talk to people who have worked for you over time and who know you well, and get their opinion,” Christie said of her intention to come forward.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie headlines a New Hampshire town hall at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, NH (Fox News)

He continued, “That’s what I did. Second, go to donors and see if they’re willing to support financially, because you can’t run a campaign for President of the United States without having significant financial support. And third, it’s in your Do you feel like you can wake up every morning and feel like yeah I know how I’m gonna try to earn this thing. I better go do it. “”

