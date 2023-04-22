Trump endorsements pay off in early efforts to sink DeSantis





As JD Vance called to thank those who supported his successful Senate campaign in Ohio last fall, donors on the other end of the line shared some helpful information.

According to two sources familiar with Vances’ conversations, establishment Republicans had been calling some of the same people, trying to build support for a possible presidential run led by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Vance, who owed his victory in large part to the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, decided to quickly return the favor.

The Hillbilly Elegy author quickly penned an endorsement of Trumps 2024 bid for The Wall Street Journal, a first missile in a large-scale effort by the former president’s allies to ground a DeSantis campaign ahead of its launch.

Trump is now counting on those relationships developed over his previous two campaigns and four years in the White House to build a political juggernaut capable of rolling through to the GOP nomination.

For reasons of personal affinity, political calculation and to be purely transactional, he is reaping the fruits of his past support for the Republicans who are now in a position to return the favor. Some of his mentions have backfired on the party, especially during the 2022 midterms in battlegrounds such as Arizona and Pennsylvania. But others are bearing fruit for Trump himself just in time for a showdown with DeSantis who the polls show remains his closest rival.

As of Friday, Trump had the backing of more than 50 members of Congress: nine senators and 48 representatives, including more than half of Florida Republicans in the House.

It was like a knife through butter, a Trump campaign official said of efforts to lock down Florida endorsements. We didn’t have to do a lot of persuasion.

While the strong show of support doesn’t quite give Trump an aura of invincibility, it does contribute to a widespread perception, backed by polls, that he is the sole frontrunner for the nomination right now. And the endorsements put pressure on the rest of the field to show similar signs of strength to voters and donors.

DeSantis, who has yet to declare his candidacy, mustered three congressional endorsements, only one of which came from a Florida member: his former secretary of state, Rep. Laurel Lee. A separate senior aide to Trump said the campaign didn’t even try to get Lee’s endorsement because of his ties to the DeSantis administration.

DeSantis’ allies, however, say Trump’s slate of support shows weakness, not strength.

Donald Trump had nearly unanimous Republican support in 2020 and every vote not behind him now is a defection, said Erin Perrine, spokesperson for Never Back Down, a pro-DeSantis super PAC. Trump only has ground to lose on endorsements while Governor DeSantis, who isn’t even an announced candidate, continues to have a growing base of support.

But some DeSantis supporters took note with regret of the flood of institutional support for Trump.

There’s definite concern, said Dan Eberhart, a longtime DeSantis donor who remains squarely in the Florida governors’ camp. It really does feel like Trump is firmly in the lead.

If DeSantis were to be the nominee, you’d think he should be ahead in Florida to start, Eberhart added.

The Trump campaign official predicted that DeSantis could receive only one additional endorsement from his state’s congressional delegation: Rep. Aaron Bean, a former Republican member of the Florida Senate who was a close ally of DeSantis. A Bean spokesperson declined to comment.

Trump’s political team, the official added, has received signals from some members who are concerned that DeSantis is vetoing state budget items important to their congressional districts. Trump’s team hopes those members will publicly support the former president once the state budget process is no longer in play and DeSantis has less control over where funding goes.

Trump rolled out numerous Florida endorsements this week in a dramatic drumbeat timed to coincide with DeSantis’ meeting with lawmakers in Washington. Trump then invited those Republicans to a private dinner Thursday at Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach resort.

Over the nearly four-hour dinner, much of the conversation focused on foreign policy, including in-depth discussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the campaign official, who was present at the meeting. ‘event. DeSantis’ name came up briefly when Trump bragged about a poll that showed him on the rise after being indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“He talks about DeSantis in private the same way he does in public,” the campaign manager said. “I don’t remember if he used a nickname or not, but I do remember him talking enthusiastically about ‘Ron, Ron, Ron’ as he discussed the poll numbers.”

Each member of the Florida delegation in attendance received a copy of Trump’s new book, “Letters to Trump,” with a personalized handwritten message.

Adding insult to injury from DeSantis’ home state this week, a House member from another state, Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas, left a meeting in Washington with the governor and quickly endorsed Trump. . The endorsement caught the Trump team off guard.

The campaign had to scramble to get a press release and graphics,” the campaign manager said.

The efforts built on the campaign strategy of coordinating endorsement parades in states Trump has visited in recent months, from South Carolina and Iowa to Texas and Tennessee. Brian Jack, who served as Trump’s White House political director, leads that project, but co-campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita are also using their contacts to line up support for the former president, with senior adviser Jason Miller, according to Trump aides.

The main weapon, however, is Trump, who meets with elected officials in person at Mar-a-Lago or on the campaign trail and is accessible by phone, a senior aide said.

Members were often invited to join the president, meet them here during the campaign, and then obviously the president can make the request himself, the aide said. Many of these members don’t even necessarily need this request to happen.

Last Friday, Trump scheduled a dinner with half a dozen Tennessee congressional Republicans and their wives for a speech he gave at a Republican National Committee donor retreat in Nashville.

Man, every person here has benefited from him, Trump’s senior aide remembers thinking as he watched the president interact with lawmakers for three hours. Trump emerged with the endorsements of all six, including the senses. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, who had won the election with the help of Trump.

Endorsements are just part of the first phase of a presidential primary, organizing, fundraising and staffing are among the others, but Trump aides say they see significant value in accumulate them. Specifically, said the senior assistant, they feed into the other aspects of the campaign. Each of the elected officials has their own organization in their home state or district, each has a donor network that can be tapped for Trump, and each can act as a surrogate in local and, in some cases, national media.

Representative Alex Mooney, a Republican Senate hopeful in West Virginia, described his endorsement of Trump 2024 in transactional terms. The former president, he noted, backed him during a tough House primary last year and he hopes the support extends to his Senate bid next year in a state in which the GOP hopes to unseat Democratic incumbent Joe Manchin. It’s not safe, however. Trump is also a fan of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who plans to run in the primary with Mooney.

Honestly, running for the Senate was a continuation of his endorsement last year in this tough primary I had, Mooney said of Trump. I told him we had to catch Manchin next. I hope the hell will continue to approve and support me, because that was kind of the plan all along, I thought. But if not, maybe the hell let me and Justice fight and support whoever wins the primary.

Vance said polls and Republican outrage over Trump’s indictment in Manhattan on charges related to payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels have bolstered support around the former president. The Ohio senator, who said he encouraged colleagues in the chamber to join him in endorsing him and believes more will soon follow, described his own endorsement of Trump as deep loyalty.

I think our politics would work a lot better if people were loyal to their friends, and he was very supportive of me, Vance said. I think it’s important not to stab your friends in the back.

