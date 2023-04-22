Ahead of Florida speech, Donald Trump reveals ‘real Ron DeSantis playbook’





Donald Trump will address Republicans in Lee County on Friday night, and a new campaign email suggests Ron DeSantis will take the lead.

“The Real Ron DeSantis Playbook” depicts “the utter and utter delinquency and destruction” that would be Florida under the current governor’s watch.

“DeSantis’ true record is one of misery and despair. He left a wake of destruction all over Florida and people are hurting because he spent more time playing PR games instead of doing the hard work necessary to improve the lives of the people it represents,” spokesman Steven Cheung said.

The email offers a litany of claims, including that Florida is “one of the least affordable states” in the country.

“The National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates that a Floridian earning $10 an hour must work 86 hours a week just to pay the rent for a modest one-bedroom house in Florida,” the Trump campaign claimed.

The statement then shed light on rising house prices, saying that three of the 16 most unaffordable metros in the country are in the state (Orlando, Miami and Tampa).

“Florida is now the fourth most expensive state in the nation for health care and has the highest annual auto insurance premiums in the nation,” the Trump campaign said.

The statement then shifted gears to recent gas shortages in South Florida.

“While nearly half of gas stations in Miami and Fort Lauderdale are out of fuel, Floridians lucky enough to find a gas station with fuel will pay a hefty premium. Florida ranks among the top 10 most expensive states in the continental United States for fuel prices, and in 2023 Florida has imposed yet another hike in fuel purchases,” the Trump camp wrote.

“Under Ron DeSantis, Florida has become one of the worst states” in many areas and for many cohorts, according to the Trump campaign.

Trump has already criticized Florida, of course.

In education Florida ranks among the worst in the nation and on crime statistics Florida ranked third worst for murder, third worst for rape and third worst for assault serious. For 2022, Jacksonville was ranked among the nation’s top 25 crime cities, with Tampa and Orlando not faring much better, Trump argued on Truth Social.

On education, Florida ranks 39th in health and safety in the nation, 50th in affordability, and 30th in education and child care, barely the greatness there. -down ! The thing is, Ron is an average governor, but by far the best in the country in one category, public relations, where he easily ranks number one. But this is all just a mirage, just look at the facts and figures, they don’t lie. we don’t want Ron as president!

