Chinese President Xi Jinping’s New Era Diplomacy in the Middle East

Background

When Joshua Kurlantzick coined the term charm offensive for China in 2007, it simply referred to China’s use of soft power to improve its status and image in the world, as part of its peaceful rise. Many strategists have named the era of Mao Zedong as China 1.0 and Deng Xiaoping’s era of opening up the economy as China 2.0, where the United States helped China become wealthier, at least realizing the scale of the challenge it could pose after its rise .

Xi Jinpings comes to power as president of all in 2013 saw a transformation from peaceful China to assertive China (China 3.0) marching towards its dream of national rejuvenation, and the goal of transforming China into a modern, prosperous and strong socialist country, by 2049. charm offensive then morphed into what China called as Public diplomacy.

Michael Pillsbury decoded this trajectory in his 2016 book The Hundred Year Marathon: China’s secret strategy to replace America as the world’s superpower. Competition between China and the United States in the Xi era has also turned into Cold War 2.0, the two parties intensifying the economic, political and diplomatic competition between them. The COVID-19 pandemic and the repression against China, considered to take advantage of it, in addition to aggressive postures in the neighborhood, have led to Wolf Warrior Diplomacy and coercion, aimed at avoiding criticism of its actions during the pandemic.

The constitutional swearing-in ceremony in Beijing at the two sessions 2023began with the Xi Jinping 3.0 era, with internal dissent challenges due to Zero Covid Policy and growing decoupling, which led to smart diplomacy as Charm Offensive’s latest release, where it seems to have made significant gains in undermining American influence in many areas. THE Telephone diplomacy by new Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to hold talks with his counterparts around the world, and a series of successful visits by Xi Jinping have yielded favorable results. The Biden administration’s obsession with war in Ukraine, the pursuit of Cold War 1.0 with Russia, in addition to Cold War 2.0 with China, has worked to China’s advantage, leaving the United States United overwhelmed to pursue both Cold Wars simultaneously.

Growth of strategic footprints in West Asia

China’s Xi Jinping-era smart diplomacy 3.0 aims to nurture strong relations with any country that has a difficult relationship with the United States for any reason on Chinese terms. He signed a $400 billion deal with Iran, to ensure its long-term oil supply, which also suited Iran, which was suffering from American sanctions. What the Chinese have learned is to avoid raising issues with the partner country, which have no economic impact on it. Therefore, China ignores what Iran is doing to its women protesters or the Taliban to its people as part of its new smart diplomacy. In contrast, the United States, obsessed with the global moral police (despite its inability to control its own internal gun violence), arrogantly assumes the moral right to lecture the world about human rights, thus spoiling the dealings with many countries, including friends, on issues that do not necessarily concern American interests.

President Xi Jinping’s successful visit to Saudi Arabiaafter the unpopular visit of the US President, marked a diplomatic point with many trade agreements in place. China negotiates resumption of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has larger implications for shrinking US strategic space in West Asia. Arab unity seems to be getting younger with some of them welcoming Syria into the Arab fold. The biggest advantage that China could gain is that this group of partners will soon be trading in local currencies/Yuan, which marks the beginning of the decline of the long-term dollar monopoly that has made the United States the most powerful, in because of its grip on the global financial system.

Is China a joker in the Russia-Ukraine war?

President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Moscow with a no-holds-barred strategic partnership was an impressive optic, but nothing worthwhile in terms of military material support to Russia. He did, however, give a stern diplomatic message that neither Russia is diplomatically isolated as the US-led NATO would like to imagine, nor sanctions can bring Russia to its knees and both countries look to Multipolar world order. The partnership is also significant in the context of Sino-Russian footprints in the Arctic region and the North Atlantic Ocean.

China has let the NATO-led United States worryingly speculate on the extent of Chinese lethal support for Russia (if any), despite Zelensky’s reports of growing traces of lethal support, as it could become a crucial turning point in the war. The United States threatened China with sanctions, which responded by mocking the United States as being morally not qualified to give orders to China, after sending billions of dollars in aid, to fuel the war and its history of invasions in Iraq and Libya. However, China is unlikely to undermine its largest consumer market in the US and EU; therefore, denied any combat/lethal support to Russia. China also improved its diplomatic score by offering a 12-point peace proposal, which it knows the United States and Ukraine will never accept.

The greatest diplomatic ripples are seen in Europe, which, under immense economic pressure, appears divided to follow US dictate by prolonging the war or decoupling from China, which is many European countries’ biggest trading partner. During his visit to China, President Macron suggested that European countries were too subservient to the United States and should not be Washington’s supporters. His remarks Being an ally does not mean being a vassal and similar sentiments from various segments of society in Germany have bothered US-led NATO enough and may be encouraging to China’s smart diplomats. The straight line of visitors from Europe and other continents (including President Lula) to Beijing on the pretext of using Chinese influence to moderate Putin, indicates in real terms economic interests outside the American orbit.

Growing trade with global players

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global discourse was to dissociate from the Chinese-led supply chain. Interestingly, the past year has seen China’s trade volume with all of its competitors, and criticism has grown despite each announcing that relations are strained. Be it United States, Europe or India, all made significant gestures of decoupling, but ended up with more trade with China. Incidents of China’s three wars strategy enforcement, influence operations, secret police stations, spy balloons and digital encroachments have been reported, but this has not affected trade to the extent advertised. In the case of India, despite the ongoing standoff in Ladakh, the trade reached a record $136 billion and the trade deficit topped $100 billion in favor of China. This indicates a clever power play in Big Power Contestation in the Xi Jinping 3.0 era.

What can India do?

In the ongoing global power game, India has taken some good diplomatic steps recently, including not taking sides in the Russia-Ukraine war and resisting pressure from China as well as the West. , in its own national interest. This has made India’s position important for both Western and Anti-Western camps, as both will like to have India on their side, as it changes the strategic balance significantly. For the West led by the US, it is not possible to keep China under control without India and for India too, China with an unresolved border and an ongoing stalemate, cannot be her friend, as long as the border issue sees some resolution.

India must therefore pursue all ongoing strategic partnerships, not take sides, continue to act according to its national interest and, above all, develop its Comprehensive National Power (CNP) through self-reliance and the diversification of inescapable dependencies in the two opposing camps. Until India achieves high level of NPC, self-reliance, military capacity building and infrastructure development and inclusive border growth, it has no choice but to pursue balance strategic in contesting the great powers, while maintaining its strategic autonomy, in addition to maintaining a strong military force. posture to maintain its territorial integrity, at its borders and at strategic points in the maritime domain.

The global community should take note of China’s new era of charm offensive, use of soft power, infrastructure offensive, digital and economic encroachment to pursue Chinese interests and undermine the interests of others. It must counter it in a similar dimension, collectively, to ensure that assertive China does not become too aggressive in building a chaotic China-centric world order in the name of a multipolar world order.

