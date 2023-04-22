Politics
Muslims bid farewell to Ramadan and begin Eid al Fitr holiday
Trkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan and Sudan will start Eid al Fitr on Friday, while Iran, Iraq, Pakistan and India will celebrate the holiday on Saturday as there was no no sightings of Shawwal Crescent there.
Large parts of the Muslim world marked the end of the fasting month of Ramadan at sunset and ushered in the holiday of Eid al Fitr.
The festivities were overshadowed by raging battles for control of Sudan and a deadly stampede in Yemen in which more than 80 people trying to collect aid were killed.
In other parts of the region, the celebration took place against a backdrop of reconciliation and rapprochement between former rivals.
Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest shrines, and other Muslim countries have announced that the Eid al Fitr holiday marking the end of the Ramadan fast will begin on Friday.
In some other countries, authorities said the holidays would start on Saturday.
“Tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of this year’s Eid al Fitr”, with Thursday the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, the official Saudi Press Agency said on its Twitter account, quoting a statement from the Royal Court.
Nearly 120,000 Muslims offered special prayers Friday morning at the Al Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, which remains under Israeli occupation, according to the Islamic Waqf administration of Jerusalem.
For Muslims, Al Aqsa is the third holiest site in the world and today marks the start of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which directly follows the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Today’s so far peaceful atmosphere contrasts with much of April, which saw escalating tensions after Israeli forces stormed Al Aqsa and forcibly evicted worshippers.
The timing of Eid al Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar.
The holiday is normally celebrated with family gatherings.
Authorities in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, Palestine and Sudan also announced that Eid al-Fitr would begin on Friday.
Libya, ruled by two rival administrations, will mark Eid on Friday in the east of the country and on Saturday in areas under the control of the Tripoli-based government.
Statements from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iraq’s highest Shiite authority Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani said Eid would begin in their countries on Saturday.
Iraqi Sunni authorities announced that the holiday would start on Friday. The governments of Lebanon and Syria, both in the throes of crippling economic crises, said Friday would mark the start of the multi-day vacation.
In Oman too, the holidays will begin on Saturday.
Eid in South Asia
In South Asia, Pakistan and India will also start celebrating Eid on Saturday.
Clerics from Pakistan’s state-backed Moon Observation Committee announced at a press conference in Islamabad that Eid al Fitr would be celebrated on Saturday.
Eid will be celebrated in India on Saturday, the Muslim Union of India League announced, adding that the moon was not sighted on Thursday.
In Afghanistan, the Taliban-appointed head of the judiciary, Abdul Hakim Haqqani, said the vacation would start on Friday.
In Indonesia, the country with the world’s largest Muslim population, the second-largest Islamic group, Muhammadiyah – with more than 60 million members – said that according to its astronomical calculations, the Eid al Fitr holiday begins on Friday. .
However, the country’s religious affairs minister announced on Thursday that the start of the holiday would fall on Saturday.
In the United States and Canada, Eid will be celebrated on Friday.
Eid al Fitr is observed on the first days of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.
The daytime fasting month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.
Observant Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn until dusk and traditionally gather with family and friends to break their fast in the evening.
It is also a time of prayer, with the faithful converging in large numbers on the mosques, especially at night.
Source: TRTWorld and agencies
